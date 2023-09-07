Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min absolutely cannot wait for a "raw talent" at Spurs to make his debut, with the South Korea star heaping praise on Brennan Johnson.

Who did Spurs sign this summer?

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy brought in a host of new signings over the summer transfer window.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to N17 before September 1.

Seven new additions in total now arrive to bolster Postecoglou's options ahead of a long and challenging 2023/2024 season at Spurs.

The north Londoners have taken to the new Premier League campaign with real gusto so far; showcasing their new brand of attacking, all-out football under Postecoglou.

Spurs sealed impressive wins against Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley just prior to the international break; scoring nine goals in just three matches.

Tottenham's new manager has been lavished with praise since, and things may only get better as summer signing Johnson is still yet to make his debut in the forward areas.

Son, speaking in a recent press conference on international duty with South Korea, heralded the 22-year-old and explained exactly why he is buzzing to play alongside him.

The winger said that with Johnson's arrival, they will play "even better" football.

"I think that by coming to Spurs (Johnson) wants to improve and go to the next step," said the South Korea captain (via BBC).

"He will feel the pressure as well but I can't wait to have him in our team, playing even better football, better attacking, better fast football, but I think everyone has to take that responsibility.

"You don't want to let Harry go because he's one of best players in world. When you have Harry Kane on your team you have 20-30 goals in your pocket. You have these goals guaranteed, but I think the players have said 'Okay, everyone has to take a big step forward to move this club forward'.

"Everyone has to take a big responsibility because certainly we've lost 30 goals. Now everybody has to step up to make those 30 goals together which is very important."

How good is Brennan Johnson?

The Wales forward stood out among Forest's best players during their successful fight against relegation last term; scoring eight goals and assisting three others in 38 top flight matches (WhoScored).

International boss Rob Page, speaking to the media last summer, also claimed the sky is the limit for Johnson, whilst journalist Mitch Fretton has called him a "raw talent".

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” Page said in 2022.

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football. That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money.

“He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands. I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football.”