Tottenham are reportedly after a £70 million-rated attacker who's even been likened to star winger Son Heung-min.

Johan Lange arrives at Spurs

The north Londoners are said to be identifying transfer targets ahead of the looming January window. New sporting director Johan Lange, who will now step into the shoes of Fabio Paratici after his arrival from Aston Villa, is tasked with strengthening Ange Postecoglou's squad. The Spurs boss has even admitted to already talking with Lange, but refuses to get drawn in to speculation at this stage.

"I've caught up with Johan, nothing too formal," said Postecoglou on Lange and his appointment at N17.

"I don't have the attention span for long meetings mate so it tends to be just casual chats with people. It's the best way to get my point across if I need to say anything. The good thing is he is in the building now so he's interacting with all the right people. The bit with me is the easy bit, it's about setting up the procedures and the structures to make sure he gets the department working the way he wants to get the right outcomes.

"As you said, Rob joining will help that. It is important they come in now. The January window, like for every club, is an important one."

The impact of Spurs' new transfer chief will be very interesting to follow, with reports suggesting that the club are already mapping out plans for the winter.

Tottenham identifying transfer targets

Since Lange's arrival, reports have suggested that the Lilywhites are prioritising the addition of a new centre-back. Tottenham's interest in Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth has been reported before, but their fondness has apparently remained after Lange. Indeed, Spurs are still targeting Kelly for January, with Tottenham interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah also. As well as defensive reinforcements, new attacking options have been mooted too.

The likes of Al-Ittihad winger Jota and another Celtic's Matt O'Riley are thought to have admirers at Spurs, while there have been reports that Postecoglou is keen on Kerem Akturkoglu from Galatasaray. January could be an opportunity for Tottenham to invest and provide more fire to a possible title challenge, with one report now sharing news on a pretty ambitious new target.

Spurs eyeing Florian Wirtz move

According to information gathered by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are eyeing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen as a potential option. The 20-year-old is attracting interest from north London and all over Europe, and it is believed he'll command a price tag of around £70 million-£87 million.

Wirtz has been called "similar" to Son in playing style (Football Transfers), and he's starred under Xabi Alonso for Leverkusen so far this season. The club's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has also branded the German an "extraordinary" player.

“Extraordinary player,” said Rolfes on Wirtz to Stats Perform.

Florian Wirtz strengths Dribbling Key passes Through balls Ball retention

“I saw him the first time when he was 13 and followed him all the time. Spoke with him before he moved to us, with the parents a lot of times and tried to convince them that it was the right step to come to us and accelerate his development. I and the whole club are very happy that he is with us."