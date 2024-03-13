Tottenham coaches have now been left unconvinced by a member of Ange Postecoglou's squad, with the player himself making a big decision on his future.

Spurs players linked with 2024 summer exits

There are many members of Postecoglou's squad who face uncertain futures heading into the summer window.

Once a mainstay of Antonio Conte's midfield and guaranteed starter every week, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been reduced to a bit-part, substitute role under Postecoglou since the Australian's arrival last summer.

Hojbjerg has contributed effectively when called upon for the most part, but you could be forgiven for thinking the Dane would be open to a new challenge and somewhere he can become a mainstay on the team sheet again.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

It is believed Hojbjerg is open to leaving Tottenham this summer and has been repeatedly tipped for the exit door as far back as last Autumn. His teammate, Giovani Lo Celso, is also struggling to play his way into Postecoglou's favour - so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Spurs' World Cup winner.

Postecoglou and the wider Spurs recruitment team have pending decisions to make on the futures of some senior loanees as well, with Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rodon and Troy Parrott all currently set to return this summer.

Signed in 2021 and having arrived with a glowing reputation, the future doesn't look particularly bright for Bryan Gil. The Spaniard has been on numerous loan spells since Fabio Paratici opted to bring him in from Sevilla, and he's never quite battled his way into becoming a regular starter.

He elected to stay in January and battle his way into Postecoglou's plans, but that hasn't quite worked out, with Gil starting just two league games all season and making eight appearances from the sub's bench.

Gil decided to leave Tottenham with staff unconvinced

Estadio Deportivo have shared an update on the midfielder and his future this week.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Tottenham coaches are unconvinced by Gil, and the 23-year-old has decided to pack his bags in the summer as he wants a return to La Liga.

His dream is a return to Sevilla, but Real Sociedad are also monitoring this situation closely ahead of a potential move. This is quite a sad end for Gil if he does opt to make a return to his homeland, as he arrived in north London with bags of potential.

"You know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Conte in 2023.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance, and he has this type of quality."