An in-form member of Ange Postecoglou's squad could be tempted to leave Tottenham this summer, despite his importance to the side.

Spurs players who could leave before the end of 2024

Many Spurs players are currently facing uncertain futures under Postecoglou heading into the next transfer window.

One of the big talking points will be midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is now slowly entering the final 12 months of his contract at N17 and has been tipped to potentially leave this summer by reliable journalists like Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with a move for Conor Gallagher, alongside Atalanta star Ederson, which certainly won't help Hojbjerg's push for starting places.

The Denmark international has been given the nod by Postecoglou on just six occasions in the league this season, with the vast majority of his appearances coming from the substitute's bench.

Meanwhile, a lack of chances for Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil have pushed them further towards the exit door, and that isn't even factoring in the plethora of senior players out on loan spells.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th

Joe Rodon, Tanguy Ndombele, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon all look pretty likely to part company with Spurs later this year, and some reports suggest that Leeds are very likely to sign Rodon in particular after his excellent season in the Championship on loan at Elland Road.

There have been some claims that Saudi sides still hold a firm interest in Richarlison as well, and Tottenham could be tempted by a big bid despite his excellent form. The Brazilian boasts nine goals from his last 11 top flight matches, but it is now believed he could also opt to bid farewell.

Richarlison could be tempted to leave Tottenham

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, he is rated highly by clubs in the Middle East, and it is believed Richarlison could be tempted by a move to Saudi in the summer window.

While the 26-year-old has impressed lately, there is a case to be made that his sale could generate sufficient funds for Spurs to go out and sign a 20-plus goal-per-season forward to finally replace Harry Kane.

However, Postecoglou has stressed the player's importance this season.

“Obviously for Richy, getting a couple of goals as a striker that was positive for him," said Postecoglou on Richarlison after his brace against Newcastle. “Richy was important to us at the start of the year too, but he wasn’t fully fit. I think you could tell he was kind of restricted with his movements.

“At times we had to play him out wide just to get him through games. Since he’s come back, it’s fair to say he feels a lot better physically and I think that’s helped him mentally as well."