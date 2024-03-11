As Ange Postecoglou looks to enter his second summer in charge of Tottenham Hotspur as a Champions League manager again, the Lilywhites have reportedly been handed a boost in pursuit of one of their targets.

Tottenham transfer news

Daniel Levy hasn't been afraid to back Postecoglou so far, that's for sure. The Australian enjoyed a busy first summer in charge last year, in which James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson all arrived as Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich. Then, he was backed again in the January transfer window, as this time Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin came through the North London doors.

That said, the former Celtic boss recently admitted that Spurs are not likely to be in a position to be spending the same type of money as their rivals, telling Football.London:

"To a certain extent but I don’t think we are in a position to spend £100million on a player, if that is what you are suggesting. That is not the case and I don’t think it will ever be the case for the club. Our competitors are, irrespective of their positions."

One deal that the Lilywhites could be in a position to get over the line, however, is for current target Roony Bardghji, with the club pushing for a deal. According to Tottenham News, Bardghji is now ready to leave Copenhagen amid links with a move to Spurs this summer in a boost for those in north London.

Related Spurs already have a Van de Ven & Romero clone out on loan Ange's side might have more than a few top-class talents on their hands in the years to come.

The right-winger, himself, failed to rule the move out when asked about the potential of following fellow Swede Lucas Bergvall to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, telling Sports Bladet:

"It's fun to think about. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now."

With Spurs pushing for his signature and Bardghji now reportedly ready to leave Copenhagen, the forward is set to be one to watch this summer.

"Superb" Bardghji will be better than Kulusevski

At just 18 years of age, Bardghji is already one of the standouts at Copenhagen and even stole the headlines for his winning goal against Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this season. Given the inconsistencies of Dejan Kulusevski too, Spurs would be wise to make their move as early as this summer for the youngster. Here's how Bardghji's stats have compared his compatriot's this season:

Stats Rooney Bardghji Dejan Kuluvsevski Starts 14 23 Goals 7 6 Assists 0 2

As things stand, Kulusevski has been involved in just one more goal than the teenager this season, highlighting just how talented Bardghji already is. If Spurs can strike a deal as soon as possible, then they may get in before his price is out of reach, as Postecoglou claimed would likely prove to be the case at the £100m mark.

Wherever the young winger ends up this summer, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will no doubt be keeping an eye out for his performances, having sung his praises earlier this season. Kulig posted on X:

When the summer arrives though, Spurs may well be hoping that Kulig will be watching on as Bardghji stars in North London.