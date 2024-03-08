Tottenham are under the belief that a "world-class" and "pacey" striker is ideal for Ange Postecoglou's system, meaning they could open talks to sign him this summer.

Spurs eyeing new marquee forward this summer

Reports in the last few weeks have suggested that the north Londoners are keen on adding a new number nine, despite the fine form of Richarlison, who's scored nine goals in his last 10 league games when fully fit and available.

Tottenham are said to be chasing a long-term replacement for club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, with those behind-the-scenes apparently laying the groundwork to sign a marquee centre-forward later this year.

The Lilywhites have coped well without Kane since his multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last summer, but those within the club are now rumoured to be plotting a move for his heir.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Number of goals Son Heung-min 13 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Cristian Romero 4 Brennan Johnson 3

Indeed, some interesting names have been mentioned already about who they could target, and one is Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The Bees star has just returned from a long on-field ban for alleged gambling breaches, scoring four goals in his last eight league games, and he is thought to be attracting interest from a host of top sides ahead of the summer window.

That includes Spurs, as Postecoglou's side are thought to be among the contenders to sign Toney later this year. The England international, as confirmed by his club manager, is also very likely to depart west London this year.

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"It can be 'expensive' to sell your best player, but conversely I also know that this summer he only has one year left on his contract with us. We also know what he is worth. I don't think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now."

The 27-year-old will be a hot commodity when the window reopens, it would seem, and GiveMeSport now have an update on his future concerning Spurs.

Tottenham believe Toney is ideal for Postecoglou's system

According to the outlet, Tottenham think Toney is the ideal fit for Postecoglou's system and could open talks for him - if they deem him available for the right price. They apparently have no intention of getting involved in a bidding war with the likes of Arsenal or other suitors and will entertain the possibility of bidding if Brentford are willing to sell at around £60 million or less.

Toney's proven ability as an English top-flight goalscorer is notable, and it's clear that he could add a different dynamic going forward.

"It’s down to him [how far he goes]. He’s got a bit of everything. He’s powerful, he’s pacey and skilful. Year-by-year your football IQ goes up," said former Brentford player Hermann Hreidarsson.

"He’s a world-class player and it’s down to him. He can go wherever he wants."