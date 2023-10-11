Tottenham Hotspur have been told by their former manager Tim Sherwood that a young Spurs player may now be transforming under Ange Postecoglou.

Many Spurs players have been given a new lease of life by Postecoglou this season. Once outcasts under ex-manager Antonio Conte, the likes of Yves Bissouma (bar his Luton red card) and Pape Matar Sarr have dazzled as two members of Tottenham's new-look dual midfield pivot. Meanwhile, defenders Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven have formed a solid partnership at the heart of Postecoglou's backline. Inverted full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, meanwhile, are also proving extremely effective going forward.

While the aforementioned have cemented their statuses as mainstay players for Tottenham's new manager, you could argue that the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison stand out as Spurs' two superstars right now. The former is back to his best after a damp 2022/2023 season, while Maddison has shone as one of the signings of the summer window. £40 million is looking like a steal for the England international, who has scored two goals and assisted five others in the league alone.

Speaking after their 2-2 north London derby draw at Arsenal recently, Postecoglou hand-picked a fair few players for praise, all while hailing their will and desire to improve as a team.

"There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there," said Postecoglou.

"Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there. Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Another star who is really impressing right now is Dejan Kulusevski. The Swede made his transfer to Spurs from Juventus permanent earlier this year, and hasn't looked back since. Scoring two goals and starting every league game as a fixture of Postecoglou's table-topping Tottenham eleven, the young winger is suddenly back to his best, according to Sherwood.

Speaking to The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Spurs' ex-manager suggests Kulusevski may be another player who is now transforming under the tutelage of Postecoglou. Sherwood said:

“That partnership with Romero and Van de Ven has been outstanding, the midfield, Sarr and Bissouma in there, we talked about Sonny, and Kulusevski has all of a sudden come to his best."

The former Parma star was signed by Conte and ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici in January 2022, where he spent 18 months on a loan deal before becoming a permanent Tottenham star in the summer.