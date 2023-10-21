Tim Sherwood has suggested that one Tottenham Hotspur star is now being brought "back to life" by Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham form this season

Over their best start to a Premier League campaign since the 1960/1961 season, Postecoglou has seemingly rejuvenated this once-dejected side of former Lillywhites head coach Antonio Conte. They're still unbeaten in the league after a run of six wins from a possible eight matches, with the only blemish on Spurs' impressive early-season record being a second round EFL Cup defeat away to Fulham. Postecoglou's men take on the Whites again very soon upon their international break return, and a few star players will be itching to don the jersey.

The likes of James Maddison, who has dazzled for Spurs since joining for just £40 million from Leicester City in the summer window, and Son Heung-min have showcased match-winning quality time and time again so far this season. The South Korea international and Maddison have formed a deadly partnership in the attacking areas, with Son being praised for taking to his new central striker role excellently.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch,” said BBC pundit Alan Hutton to Football Insider recently.

“Wow, Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there.“

Indeed, the 31-year-old appears to be rediscovering his fine form which saw him share the Golden Boot with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in 2022. Scoring six goals in eight league matches already, Son has now also been praised by former Spurs boss Sherwood.

Son Heung-min news

The forward, according to Sherwood, is now being brought back to life by Postecoglou at Spurs after what was a very difficult 2022/2023 season under Conte.

“They’re the same players, yes they have signed Maddison who has been brilliant," said the pundit to No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

"Son looks like he has come back to life. You can guarantee they will continue playing this way, they’re a Harry Kane away from winning the Premier League."

On-lookers and supporters alike appear to be running out of superlatives for Son, with Postecoglou recently drawing attention to the leadership side of his game after a 2-2 draw away to north London rivals Arsenal.

Son Heung-min strengths Through balls Key passes Long shots Taking set-pieces Holding on to the ball

“He’s been outstanding as a leader and as a player," said Postecoglou. "His first thought is what’s best for the team and he puts himself into that position and then he has the quality to finish. I’m so happy for him. When I talk about that great environment with the players, Sonny is leading that with Madders and Romero.”