Tottenham are reportedly likely to make an opening bid for a new attacker in the coming weeks, with Spurs looking to land themselves a bargain.

Spurs transfer rumours

Daniel Levy and Johan Lange could once again be busy this summer after two productive transfer windows following Ange Postecoglou’s north London arrival. In fact, Postecoglou has admitted that signing another centre-back is a possibility despite the club bringing in Radu Dragusin in January.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at.”

Alongside a defender, attacking additions also appear to be of interest over the coming months, with forwards such as Ivan Toney, Mohamed Amoura and Santiago Gimenez all linked.

However, another forward on the north London radar has been Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush. Rivals Arsenal have also been mooted as a destination for the striker, but it looks as if Spurs are now set to make their move.

Spurs offer for Omar Marmoush likely

TEAMtalk has relayed reports from Germany in the last 48 hours regarding Spurs and a move for Marmoush. They claim that the strongest interest from England is coming from Tottenham, who have identified him as a primary target.

It is believed that Spurs are likely to make an opening offer over the coming weeks in the region of €30m (£25.7m). That appears to be an extremely cheeky proposal, with Frankfurt recently valuing at Marmoush up to €60m (£51.4m), double Spurs’ expected offer.

Frankfurt will not stand in Marmoush’s way this summer, however, the two clubs may need to come to a compromise over the coming months.

The 25-year-old is primarily a centre-forward but can also play on either wing. The Egypt international has spent the majority of his club career in Germany but only joined Frankfurt last year.

He has made quite an impact in the current campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists which has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €22m.

Omar Marmoush's best performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich 9.13/10 Egypt 2-2 Ghana 8.68/10 Union Berlin 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt 8.51/10 Freiburg 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt 8.37/10 Hoffenheim 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt 8.28/10

Marmoush’s agent, Michael Reschke, waxed lyrical over his client earlier this year, saying:

“We have good plans for Marmoush. Marmoush has been delivering outstanding performances recently and a bright future awaits him.

“He currently has a global market, so we do not rule out receiving offers from all over the world. This is not a strange matter, and we should all expect it because his performance, level, and name have become like gold currency and the energy he possesses on the pitch promotes him.

“Marmoush is greatly loved within Eintracht Frankfurt, so offers are not only expected from within Germany but from all over Europe. He has a completely distinctive style, his eyes are sharp, and I cannot compare him to anyone else. He is a wonderful and special player.”