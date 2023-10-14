Tottenham Hotspur have now made an approach for an exciting Barcelona target who former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld is a big fan of.

Ange Postecoglou has quickly cemented himself as one of Spurs' most popular managers of recent years, so soon after joining from Scottish champions Celtic in June. The Australian's undoubted charisma in press conferences is bettered only by Tottenham's form on the field.

Under Postecoglou, they've won six out of their opening eight Premier League games, remaining unbeaten over one of Spurs' best-ever starts to a domestic campaign. The last time they begun a season this brightly, Tottenham went on to win a domestic double in 1961.

That being said, there are some potential holes in Postecoglou's sturdy Spurs ship. They arguably lack sufficient depth behind star centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, as the out-of-favour Eric Dier is Tottenham's only defensive alternative. A host of central defenders have been linked with moves to N17 as a result, a list which includes Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba.

Further up the field, it is believed that Spurs could sign a new midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves, with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher one of the contenders. The likes of Al-Ittihad star Jota and Turkey international winger Kerem Akturkoglu are but two candidates to shore up the left-side of Spurs' midfield, too, as Son Heung-min has been thriving in a more central attacking role.

Spurs transfer news - Arthur Vermeeren

According to a new report this week, it is now believed that Spurs have a new transfer target to add to their growing list. Indeed, Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren has found his way into the club's thinking. Tottenham, alongside some Premier League rivals, have been in contact to sign the midfielder who is being recognised for his excellent form by Belgium international boss Domenico Tedesco. The 18-year-old has been called up for the Red Devils as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and could well make his senior debut for them against Sweden or Austria.

This is according to 90min - sharing the latest transfer update on Vemeeren, saying Spurs have made an approach to sign the "revelation", as they call him, in the form of an enquiry. Interestingly. former Lilywhites fan favourite Alderweireld is a massive admirer of the teenager, who is also an apparent target for La Liga champions Barcelona.

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly," said Alderweireld to Extra Time (via Sporza). "Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."

High praise for Vermereen, the young midfield ace boasts some impressive stats for Antwerp. This season, the dazzling talent has stood out as their best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.