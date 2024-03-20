Tottenham Hotspur have been told to back manager Ange Postecoglou by signing a £43 million star with "real pace" this summer.

Spurs' summer transfer plans - explained

Amid their chase for Champions League qualification and a place in the top four, Spurs are also making transfer plans for later in the year as technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team get to work.

It is claimed that the Lilywhites are eyeing up a new winger, with the likes of Pedro Neto grabbing Spurs' attention, while Postecoglou himself has freely admitted that Tottenham will look to sign another centre-back after Dragusin.

In terms of a wide attacker, many names have been linked, as Tottenham cast their net far and wide in search of more attacking quality despite possessing the option to sign Timo Werner on a permanent basis from Leipzig for around £15 million.

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 Match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

"Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

"But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

Williams is a particularly curious case, as Spurs have been thrust into the race for him these last few weeks. The Spaniard, who's bagged three La Liga goals and eight assists in 24 appearances over 2023/2024, could leave for just £43 million this summer - as is the release clause in his contract.

Tottenham told to sign Nico Williams

Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News this week, has said he would welcome the forward with "open arms" with Lange told to do a deal for Williams this summer.

“Williams is a good young talent," said Wenham.

“It appears that Tottenham are going to invest in a wide forward this summer, with that position seemingly the main target. Williams is a player who appears to be very highly regarded and rated.

“He’s probably someone who is on the shortlist of 20 to 30 of Europe’s biggest clubs. If Spurs decided to pursue him, I’d welcome him with open arms. He has real pace, he can cause problems out wide, and he seems to be involved in a lot of big games.”

The 21-year-old's output in one of Europe's most competitive divisions has also been mightly impressive, so the £43m clause in his contract will come as a pretty enticing one from Tottenham's perspective. This, however, could make him a top target for a host of other elite sides.