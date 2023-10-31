One club's "lion" of a defender is apparently readying a January exit and Tottenham Hotspur are a very possible destination for him.

Spurs thriving without Kane

Ange Postecoglou is a man growing ever more popular in the Spurs dugout as the weeks go by. The 58-year-old has enjoyed an absolutely brilliant start to life in north London, with his side still unbeaten after winning eight out of a possible 10 top flight games. It's the best start ever made by a new manager in the Premier League, and this is all being achieved without star striker and club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer.

Wins over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Luton Town, Fulham and Crystal Palace have cemented Spurs' place at the top of the table, with Kane recently expressing his delight at his former club's electric start to the new season.

"I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well," he said at a press conference with England," said Kane on Tottenham's form.

"It's great to see. I think I've said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing. The fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years. I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.

"I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that. Of course, I hope [Tottenham] do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern."

Next up, the Lilywhites take on Chelsea next Monday, in what will be a great opportunity for Spurs to inflict more pain on former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nelsson "preparing to leave" and could join Spurs

Despite Tottenham's exceptional form without Kane, the north Londoners are believed to be chasing more additions to bolster Postecoglou's options at the back. They're arguably bereft of quality behind centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, so much so that Spurs have eyes on another defender this January. Tottenham are interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as an option, while Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson is a Spurs transfer target too.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam, it is now believed Nelsson is "preparing to leave" Galatasaray this January, and Spurs are a possible destination for the Denmark international. Both Arsenal and Ajax stand out as other mooted landing spots for Nelsson, who looks set for the exit door in what will be a "club-record" transfer.

While his future is now far away from the club, there has been praise for Nelsson and his performances in recent years, with the 25-year-old being called a "lion" by Galatasaray board member Resit Omer Kukner.

Victor Nelsson strengths Aerial duels Concentration

"Dear Victor Nelsson, You are Galatasaray's first Danish player," said Kukner on X.

"Beside being a great athlete devoted to his Club, your attitude on and off the pitch is winning hearts of millions. Your jersey gesture after the match is beyond description. You are our Danish lion."