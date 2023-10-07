Tottenham Hotspur can pay "serious" money to sign two stars from the same club for manager Ange Postecoglou, according to reports.

Who have Tottenham signed in 2023?

On the field, Spurs supporters have enjoyed an absolutely thrilling ride under their new head coach. The north Londoners have showcased a new style of attack-minded football during Postecoglou's early tenure, coming after their regrettable eras under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Chairman Daniel Levy, in a show of faith, backed his boss with seven major signings over the 2023 summer transfer window (not including permanent deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro).

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Micky van de Ven, England star James Maddison, winger Brennan Johnson, Israeli attacker Manor Solomon joined Spurs as first team signings, while exciting young duo Ashley Phillips and Alejo Veliz came in as more project transfers. The Lilywhites spent just over £200 million, which includes the moves for Kulusevski and Porro, but reports in the last month suggest they could strengthen further in January.

Who could Tottenham sign in January?

Spurs are apparently targeting another central defender after van de Ven, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray) and Juventus star Gleison Bremer all being mentioned recently. A new striker to fully replace Harry Kane is also in the offing for 2024, with both Brentford star Ivan Toney and in-form Stuttgart marksman Serhou Guirassy on the Spurs agenda.

According to a report from Turkish news outlet FotoSpor, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, it appears Tottenham have their eyes on a defensive duo from the same club. Indeed, Galatasaray pair Nelsson and right-back Sacha Boey are apparently of interest to Tottenham. It is believed the Lilywhites could pay "serious amounts" for them as well, and they're set to run the rule over both as Spurs plot sending officials to assess them in action.

Nelsson has been a pivotal figure for the Super Lig side, featuring over more Super Lig minutes than any other outfielder in their squad last season (WhoScored). The Denmark international also made more blocks and won more aerial duels per 90 than any other Galatasaray player in the Turkish top flight over 2022/2023.

Meanwhile, Boey performed an equally impressive fashion. A rumoured transfer target for Arsenal over the summer, the Frenchman ranked as one of Galatasaray's best-performing players per 90 in the Super Lig last season. Over 22/23, Boey averaged Gala's joint-highest rate of tackles and second-most interceptions per 90 - perhaps highlighting why Tottenham are monitoring developments.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna, commenting on the Gunners' links to Boey over the summer, seriously endorsed the 23-year-old as one to watch.

"Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey is a player I really like," said Sagna.

"I think he will fit perfectly into Arsenal. As a right-back too, I have to say I think he’s great. I’m sure many clubs have Sacha Boey in mind. There is a contract to sign.”

Still young with plenty of potential, he could come as a brilliant alternative to the likes of Emerson Royal and Pedro Porro.