Tottenham Hotspur are reported to already be "working on an agreement" for a new defensive signing as Spurs' absentee list grows and grows.

Postecoglou's problems at Tottenham

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had been overseeing the best start made by a new manager in Premier League history, but the club's early-season unbeaten streak finally came to an end against Chelsea on Monday.

There were real positives to take from Tottenham's 4-1 defeat in north London, namely the performance of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and their real bravery in playing a high line despite being down to nine men.

The fall-out has been worse than Spurs' actual result, as Postecoglou will now have to make do without a few key players. Both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero are suspended following their red cards against Mauricio Pochettino's side, while James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were hauled off due to injury.

Tottenham are waiting to find out the severity of these knocks, but van de Ven's problem is already looking like a significant one after he want off clutching his hamstring.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hobjberg, who could leave in January, while fellow midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma will undergo a Spurs hiatus early next year for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Depending on van de Ven's injury, with the Dutchman facing months out (Daily Mail), Postecoglou could be left very short in both defence and midfield pretty soon.

Spurs targeting new midfielder for Ange

Reports in the last few days have suggested that a new midfield man could be added in the January transfer window as a result. Spurs are targeting Fluminese midfielder Andre, with Brentford star Christian Norgaard eyed by Postecoglou as well (Football Transfers).

Indeed, it appears new sporting director Johan Lange is eyeing up reinforcements for the middle of the park at Spurs. As per a new rumour out of Spain, Tottenham might not be wasting any time in giving Postecoglou exactly what he wants after a rip-roaring start to the new campaign.

Spurs "working on an agreement" for Ndidi

As per Spanish media sources, Tottenham are "working on an agreement" for Wilfried Ndidi, who has starred for Leicester City in the Championship so far this season.

Postecoglou's side are apparently "seeking the signing" of Ndidi to shore up their defensive midfield options, with his potential signing viewed as an "important solution" taking into account his uncertain future at the King Power Stadium.

The 53-cap Nigeria international has racked up a goal and three assists in 12 second tier appearances so far, but with his contract expiring next summer, he could come as a fairly astute/affordable option for Spurs.

Called a "machine" by BBC Sports contributor Raj Chohan, Foxes boss Enzo Maresca refuses to rule out the possibility of him leaving despite being an "important player".

Wilfred Ndidi's style of play Likes to play short passes Counter-attack threat Likes to tackle (via WhoScored)

“Wilfred, he arrived as I said from day one, into the box. He’s scored and got an assist. Probably it was better, the assist, than the goal," said Maresca on Ndidi after a recent performance (via Leicester Mercury).

“He’s an important player, but I have to say the same, the window market is open. Anything can happen for Wilfred and for all of the squad.”