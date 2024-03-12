Tottenham have been told there's a "strong chance" an in-form player elects to leave the club for good this summer.

Spurs players who could be sold in 2024

While the Ange Postecoglou era has brought with it many success stories, certain members of the Spurs squad face very uncertain futures.

The likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil are being tipped to quit later this year, as both men struggle to earn consistent opportunities in Postecoglou's starting eleven.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso doesn't appear to be in Postecoglou's immediate plans either, with the Argentine World Cup winner starting just four league games all season.

Tottenham players out on loan Club Tanguy Ndombele Galatasaray Djed Spence Genoa Joe Rodon Leeds Japhet Tanganga Millwall Troy Parrott Excelsior Sergio Reguilon Brentford Ashley Phillips Plymouth Alejo Veliz Sevilla

There is also the small matter of Tottenham's loaned-out crowd. Tanguy Ndombele, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Troy Parrott all return from their spells away this summer, with big decisions set to be made.

Rodon's case is particularly curious, as the Wales international has arguably been the pick of the bunch in terms of Tottenham loanees and their run of form.

He's been a mainstay and star player for the promotion-chasing Yorkshire side, starting 33 Championship matches, with reports suggesting Leeds are very interested in signing Rodon permanently.

"Strong chance" Rodon leaves Tottenham for good

Now, according to TEAMtalk reporter James Marshment, there is a "strong chance" Rodon "will" join Leeds this summer and cut all ties with Tottenham.

In the report, Marshment writes that the 26-year-old is strongly considering quitting N17 for Elland Road, which could be a boost for Farke's side. Chairman Daniel Levy, meanwhile, has apparently set a price tag of around £12-15 million for Leeds to get a deal done.

It is clear, regardless of Rodon's form, that Postecoglou may not find a place for the player at Spurs - so this is perhaps a move which could suit all parties.

“Sometimes people forget how challenging it is going somewhere and then you have to move every nine months to a new place. But I think he really seems to have found himself a home at Leeds," said compatriot Ben Davies.

“Joe is a terrific player. Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

“Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now."