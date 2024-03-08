There has been a suggestion that Tottenham have gone the extra mile to woo a summer transfer target.

Spurs set sights on new attackers for Postecoglou

Despite the abundance of wingers and forwards in their squad already, recent reports suggest that manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy wish to add another star wide player.

They're among the contenders to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto later this year (Fabrizio Romano), and it is believed they wanted to make a marquee winger move in January but didn't quite have the funds to facilitate it (Miguel Delaney).

They ended up bringing in Timo Werner on a loan deal from RB Leipzig, with his deal thought to include an affordable buy option. The German's start to life in north London has been solid, bagging a goal and two assists in the league so far, but his reputation as a wasteful finisher still precedes him.

He bagged his first goal in a Spurs shirt against Crystal Palace last weekend but squandered a glaring one-on-one opportunity, highlighting the weaknesses in his game.

Another more lethal attacking option that Tottenham have their eye on is Palace star Eberechi Eze. The £77 million Englishman has bagged six goals this season, and Spurs have been linked with a move for Eze by reliable media sources.

Suggestion Spurs have gone extra mile to tempt Eze

Journalist Tom Allnutt, making an interesting claim, suggests Spurs may have gone the extra mile to tempt Eze with a grand seat and nice day out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - with his family and entourage given the executive treatment last weekend.

“It was interesting to me that Eze and his entourage had basically a full box to themselves at Tottenham," said Allnutt on the Tottenham Way podcast (via TBR).

"I don’t know if that’s entirely normal for an opposition player to have a whole suite of their friends and family and presumably, a couple of agents. I know Eze belongs to Base who are an agency very connected with Spurs. But I did wonder if there was a bit of wooing going on there. I wonder if they gave Eze and his pack a very nice day out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. I don’t know, maybe that’s just me contemplating."

The 25-year-old's proven top-flight quality and status as a homegrown player makes him a very enticing prospect for Postecoglou. His personality profile has also been lavished by those who've worked with him before.

"I wish I could tell you that I taught him a lot but it is what he taught me," said Eze's former coach at QPR, Paul Hall, to Sky Sports.

"He taught me humility. He taught me to be patient with players and understand that it is a journey. He is definitely one of the best players that I have worked with. The best people, too.

Eberechi Eze's best league games for Crystal Palace over 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Palace 3-2 Sheffield United 8.96 Palace 3-2 Wolves 8.48 Palace 2-3 Everton 7.83 Palace 3-1 Brentford 7.61 Sheffield United 1-0 Palace 7.57

"I cannot think of anyone in football who has reached those heights and remained so humble. He never takes the glory for himself. He always gives the glory back to God. You cannot not like that. It is just so endearing and you do not really see that every day.

"He is the most beautiful person I think I have met in football. His family are so balanced and all nice people. I have never seen him lose his temper. He is really geared up to making it and not just making it but everyone being happy that he is making it."