A Tottenham teenager has drawn comparisons to Harry Kane as journalist Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic shares a glowing endorsement.

Postecoglou sends academy message despite rising Spurs stars

Over the past few years, notable academy products like Oliver Skipp, Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott broke out of the youth ranks carrying real reputations with them.

Skipp is a regular member of Ange Postecoglou's matchday squads and features often, while Scarlett has been likened to Marcus Rashford by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Parrott's also excelling on loan at Excelsior in the Netherlands right now, scoring seven goals and assisting three others in 13 league starts, so it will be interesting to see what Postecoglou has planned for the Republic of Ireland international.

Tottenham's manager has already praised the likes of Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley this season, with Postecoglou handing the latter three brief Premier League cameos over 2023/2024.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th

However, the Australian is still adamant that there is plenty of work still to do at academy level.

"We've still got a lot of work to do at academy level," said Postecoglou on Spurs' youth system.

"We've got a great man there in Simon [Davies] who has worked at some of best academies going and he knows what’s needed. We've got some good coaches in there now. This year has been better but in terms of a production line of young players I think we’re still well behind other clubs.

"There was already a process in place before I came in and yeah like I said, some of it is around the methodology we use, but also a little bit of opportunity. I guess if young players don't feel there is an opportunity here maybe we don't get the best ones or maybe we don't provide the opportunities for the best ones, so my role in that is to make sure the good ones we have do get an opportunity.

"And secondly, other young good young players around the country, not just around the world, see this as a club where if you are talented, you will get an opportunity."

Going back to Donley, though, and the 19-year-old is a clear example of Spurs prodigies who seem destined to succeed at this stage. The Englishman's reputation is growing, as reporter Eccleshare explains on an episode of The View from the Lane podcast (via The Boot Room).

Jamie Donley likened to Harry Kane

As per Eccleshare, some at Spurs have already compared Donley to club-record goalscorer Harry Kane.

“Yeah if you speak to anyone who knows the most about this topic they all say that Donley is the best of his age group," said Donley.

"I saw him play at the start of last season and my impression is that it’s not clear what position he will play when he grows up into senior football. He’s played up front a lot but he’s not a pure striker, he’s a nine and a half, some have compared him to Harry Kane, and someone I spoke to the other day compared him to Julian Alvarez at Man City who is a striker but takes up a lot of deeper positions as well."