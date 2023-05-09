Fans online have been left in fits of laughter after Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson roasted Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison on their podcast.

What did Antonio and Wilson say about Richarlison?

The Brazilian had a great World Cup – his stunning scissor kick against Serbia was voted the best goal of the tournament – but back in England, things haven't been going so well for him.

Indeed, despite netting three goals in four games over in Qatar, he's not been anywhere near as prolific in the Premier League since his £60m move to north London from Everton in the summer.

This is highlighted by the fact that he has just one goal in his first 24 league outings for Tottenham – and has a total of only three in 32 across all competitions.

Evidently, it's not been a good season for the £90k-per-week footballer and his misery has been compounded by the fact that he's had three goals disallowed in the Premier League, and was then booked after each one for taking his shirt off in the initial celebration.

Speaking about this in a hilarious clip from the BBC's The Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham's Michail Antonio and Newcastle's Callum Wilson couldn't help but roast their fellow pro.

In footage shared on Twitter, Antonio begins: "He's scored four times [in the Premier League] this season. Three of the times, he's been offside. He has taken his top off four times this season..."

As the laughter begins to break out, Wilson then adds: "He's got four yellows, he's almost on a suspension," with the pair left in hysterics.

It's also important to remember that Richarlison's goal that wasn't disallowed also came late on against Liverpool when he looked to have netted an equaliser.

However, only moments after netting his first league goal for Spurs and getting booked in the celebration, Diogo Jota went up the other end and netted a winner for the Reds.

It seems Antonio and Wilson aren't the only ones to be revelling in Richarlison's misfortune and here are some of the more brutal online reactions...

Though some supporters didn't think it was a great look...