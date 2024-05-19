After missing out on a place in the Premier League's top four, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly suffered another frustrating blow, with one player now waiting to hear the extent of his injury by an external medical team.

Tottenham injury news

In many ways, it's fitting that Spurs' season has ended with injury news stealing the headlines. The Lilywhites had their squad depth exposed by consistent absentees throughout the campaign and saw their Champions League hopes crumble as a result.

The likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie - who is still injured now - all missed parts of the season to leave Ange Postecoglou searching for options at times. Now, the latest injury news sums up a couple of weeks to forget in the fall out of Postecoglou's anger over the build-up and reaction to their defeat against Manchester City.

According to Bild via Sport Witness, Timo Werner has made a "secret" trip to get his injury seen by an external team at parent club RB Leipzig, having been sidelined since the Arsenal game in April.

Those in North London may be hoping that the German also took the chance to bid farewell to the Bundesliga club, with a permanent switch still on the cards this summer amid Spurs' reported €17m (£15m) buy option in their loan deal for Werner.

It would be an ideal way to quickly return the positives to the Lilywhites' camp at the start of an important summer under Postecoglou. Werner has certainly shown enough glimpses of his quality to get a move.

"Exciting" Werner still has more to offer

Whilst it feels unlikely that the Premier League will ever see Werner in full flight, he still has plenty more to offer this current Spurs side, even if he doesn't take the main role leading the line. His work off the ball is something that has shown its value already in his loan spell and Spurs will hope that a permanent move - and one that is without injury issues - results in a return of Werner's goalscoring touch.

Postecoglou was certainly a fan of the loan deal back in January too, telling the official Spurs website: "He's had two sessions with us, he hasn't started a game for ages but I saw today I think he can be really exciting for us once he get to understand our game and gets up to speed with our training.

"You could see there were little moments today, he was always a threat and I think he will enjoy his football here. More importantly today I had no option but to start him. He was a really willing participant in it. He wanted to help. He put his hand up and said whatever I can do, I'll do and it's a credit to him."