A "top quality" England international has informed his club that he's going to leave, as Tottenham Hotspur reach out and open talks with the player via representatives.

Ange Postecoglou holds transfer meetings with Johan Lange

Under-fire Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange will already have a good idea of how they best need to strengthen heading into the next two transfer windows, with the pair holding regular recruitment talks behind-the-scenes.

Broadcast giant Sky Sports writes that Postecoglou has been involved with Lange meetings ahead of the January window, as they discuss the potential to do business mid-season, with Spurs' head coach under mounting pressure after a dismal run of form.

Tottenham's last 10 matches in all competitions have been inconsistent at best, with impressive wins over the likes of Aston Villa and Man City overshadowed by dismal defeats to lowly Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town - who both sealed their first league victories of the season against Spurs.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

Postecoglou's side have also squandered early two-goal leads on multiple occasions this season - firstly against Brighton in a 3-2 defeat at the Amex, and secondly against Chelsea in their 4-3 home defeat on Sunday.

Tottenham look fragile, and while you can make a serious case they've lost a lot of key players to injury, their season is threatening to unravel at the midway point.

Cristian Romero is reportedly set to miss six weeks after picking up a fresh problem in his quadriceps, while the likes of Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and Guglielmo Vicario are also out with long-term problems and won't return until 2025.

Spurs also have to think beyond this season, and some very intriguing transfer opportunities are emerging from Ligue 1.

Both Lille striker Jonathan David and midfielder Angel Gomes are out of contract at the end of the season, giving interested Premier League sides a major chance to snap up either one of the in-form duo at zero cost.

Tottenham have already held talks with David's camp, and now the same can be said of Three Lions midfielder Gomes.

Tottenham hold talks with Angel Gomes who's told Lille he's leaving

According to The Boot Room, Gomes has told Lille he's leaving at the end of the season, and Tottenham have held talks with his representatives as they attempt to gauge his interest in a move to N17.

The former Man United gem was excellent for Lille last season, bagging eight assists in 31 Ligue 1 matches as a mainstay player for the French side, and former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson has urged the club to strike a bargain deal for Gomes before.

“He’s the type of quality player you want your club looking at, obviously. If there is a route back to the Premier League for him, Spurs won’t be the only suitors for him," said Robinson to Tottenham News.

“Lee Carsley is looking more and more likely to get the England job on a permanent basis, and with that in mind, he’s going to get more minutes at international level. He’s a top-quality player.

“A move back to the Premier League won’t be out of the question. If he’s playing at the top level, you want your club to be involved in the race. He fits the mould of the type of player Spurs would sign – young, English and talented.”