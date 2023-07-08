People around Hotspur Way have been impressed with new manager Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff, referring to them as "brilliant", according to Alasdair Gold.

Who is on Ange Postecoglou's coaching team?

The Australian joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer from Celtic on a four-year deal after spending the previous two campaigns with the Scottish side, winning back-to-back league titles.

Postecoglou did not bring across any of his coaching staff from Scotland, with coaches such as Harry Kewell, John Kennedy, Stephen McManus, Gordon Strachan and Stevie Woods not following the 57-year-old over to north London.

This was a choice made by the coach, as he said when asked about the subject: "I’m really pleased with the group I’ve got together, it's well chronicled that I don’t have a travelling band (of coaches), I like to work with new people, that excites me and challenges me as a person. I’ve a really good mix, bright, young guys... it’s been mentioned to me that, apparently, I’m getting a bit old, so I’m surrounding myself with younger guys! But, more importantly, really bright, talented and ambitious guys."

Instead, the former Australian national team manager has rebuilt the senior coaching setup at the club, bringing in five new coaches.

Former Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester assistant manager Chris Davies will join the setup as the senior assistant manager after deciding not to follow long-time work partner Brendan Rodgers back to Scotland.

Matt Wells will also step up into an assistant manager role on a permanent basis after taking up the role under interim manager Ryan Mason.

Speaking of Mason, the former Spurs midfielder will also take up a position on Postecoglou's coaching staff. He is a highly respected figure within the club and is ready to work under his fourth different manager in his coaching career.

Rob Burch is making a return to the north London side as the new manager's goalkeeping coach after having spells with Fulham, Bournemouth and the FA.

The most surprising appointment is undoubtedly former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak. Jedinak previously worked with Postecoglou with the Australian national team, where the midfielder was the captain. Jedinak has limited coaching experience, having only worked at Villa as a Youth Development coach.

Despite some inexperience and having never worked together as a unit before, the coaching staff have made a very positive impression on players and staff around Hotspur Way according to journalist Gold, who stated on his YouTube channel that the team of coaches had been described as "brilliant".

"Postecoglou's coaching staff have been very impressive so far as well. People have spoken about them... "Brilliant" - a few people have used that word about how good this coaching staff is that he's put together.

"From what I understand, all the coaches are loving what they're doing with Postecoglou so far."

What is so impressive about the coaching under Ange Postecoglou?

According to football.london, Postecoglou and his staff have already made a positive impression on the Spurs squad with their first few sessions, with drills being described as "upbeat" and "bright".

The Australian has not taken a very hands-on approach to the training, instead opting to let his coaching staff run the sessions after he briefs them on what he wants to achieve.

That's not to say he doesn't have input, as he will speak to the players as a group and occasionally interject during a drill. However, he more often than not tends to stick to the side, noting down things he's observed with his trusty notepad to change and adjust for the next session.

This news is undoubtedly positive news for Spurs fans, who should be excited at the positivity and togetherness Postecoglou is already producing at the club.