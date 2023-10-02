Tottenham Hotspur are one of the most interested parties in a promising young defender, but a fresh report has revealed that it won’t be easy to bring him to the Premier League.

Who are the new signings for Tottenham?

Over the summer, Ange Postecoglou’s side recruited plenty of fresh faces in the form of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Micky Van De Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips, all of whom joined on a permanent basis for fees, via Transfermarkt.

Then in N17, Manor Solomon arrived on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, whilst Dejan Kulusevski turned his initial loan move from Juventus into one for good, but there was a player who didn’t make the switch to the capital despite being heavily linked.

At Galatasaray, Victor Nelsson first arrived at the Rams Park from FC Copenhagen back in 2021 where he’s so far made a total of 91 appearances to date, and despite having another three years remaining on his contract, he was the subject of interest from Daniel Levy.

The Lilywhites were reportedly nearing a deal for the centre-back before the deadline, but it later emerged that the two parties were no longer in talks and that an agreement had never been fully reached, though it sounds like the boss is ready to take a second bite of the cherry for the 24-year-old in the new year.

Are Tottenham signing Victor Nelsson?

According to Turkish outlet Aksam Spor (via Sport Witness), Spurs are one of the sides “keen on signing” Nelsson in January. La Liga outfit Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in the Denmark international, but it’s “especially Tottenham” who are hoping to secure their target’s services.

Galatasaray are currently in negotiations with their young colossus over a new contract, which will include a €30m (£26m) release clause, as they look to fend off interest, though it’s not stated whether Spurs chiefs would be happy to pay that particular fee.

Is Victor Nelsson any good?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Nelsson is a defensive “monster” for Galatasaray and there’s no doubt that he is a fantastic centre-back when you look at the extremely positive start he’s had to the new campaign.

The Scandinavian is currently averaging three aerial wins and 2.2 clearances per game in the Turkish Super Lig, via WhoScored, highlighting what a physical presence he is both on and off the ground at the heart of the backline, but he’s also capable of playing in two other positions.

The Hornbaek native has the versatility to operate higher up in both defensive and central midfield alongside his usual role in front of his goalkeeper, so he is a player who is easily able to adapt to the demands of his manager with regards to altering formation or team selection.

Having signed Van De Ven and Phillips over the summer, Postecoglou won't be in a rush to address that particular position, but with Eric Dier potentially heading for the exit door, the boss may be tempted to look for cover at the start of next year should his veteran depart.