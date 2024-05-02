Tottenham are weighing up the signing of a £60 million alternative to long-term transfer target Conor Gallagher, coming after pundit Jamie Redknapp called him a "leader".

Spurs chase Gallagher as Postecoglou eyes new number six

As reported by reliable media sources like football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, Spurs are keen to sign a new number six for their midfield this summer, and especially amid Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's uncertain future in north London.

The Denmark international has featured in Spurs' vast majority of league games this season, but only a handful of appearances have come as full starts, leading to discontent from Hojbjerg who has admitted that he isn't happy with the situation.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," said Hojbjerg on his lack of chances at Spurs.

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

The 28-year-old's contract also expires next year, meaning Spurs could well take the opportunity to sell him on this summer, rather than lose him for free in 2025.

Tottenham have been eyeing Gallagher as a direct replacement for Hojbjerg, as the England international is seen by many as more suited towards Postecoglou's playing style.

Chelsea may also be forced to sell their star midfielder this summer too, as they look to balance the books and comply with PSR regulations. His contract also expires in 2025, meaning Mauricio Pochettino's side could have to offload for a reasonably cheaper fee than his market value.

However, according to The Telegraph and journalist Matt Law, Gallagher isn't the only Premier League midfielder who Spurs are considering.

Tottenham weighing summer move for Amadou Onana

According to their information, Everton star Amadou Onana has also attracted interest from north London. The Belgium international, who is rumoured to command a price tag of around £60 million, has been one of Sean Dyche's star men over 2023/2024 - making 27 appearances and featuring among their top ten best performers according to WhoScored.

Tottenham have considered signing Onana this summer alongside a few other midfield targets, as the club draw up plans for if they qualify for the Champions League and alternative ones for if they fall short.

Pundit Redknapp has also been effusive in his praise for Onana, highlighting his ability to become a top, top midfield player.

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Everton 1-2 Luton Town 7.33 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30

“The one I think I’m probably most excited by is Onana,” said Redknapp back in 2022. “I think he’s still adjusting but he shows glimpses of being a really top midfield player. This is no disrespect to Everton but he’s one that I’m sure the top six clubs, they’ll already have him on their radar, he’s got that ability. He’s such a leader."