Tottenham Hotspur are happy to sanction the sale of a central player despite the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, according to a fresh report.

Bentancur set for spell on the sidelines

During the Premier League 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, Bentancur sustained a serious ankle ligament injury, and whilst his diagnosis was unknown at the time, there has since been some devastating news regarding his fitness and road to recovery.

The Lilywhites star will try to rectify his problem and as a result won’t be available for selection again until February at the very earliest, but regardless of cover needing to be provided, the club are still set to get rid of one of their other players in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has made just two starts and ten substitute appearances this season in the top-flight under Ange Postecoglou (WhoScored - Hojbjerg statistics), and with the defensive midfielder having fallen significantly out of favour, it’s been claimed that he wants to leave during the upcoming window.

The Telegraph had reported that because of Bentancur’s injury, Denmark’s international could see any offers rejected, but if the following update is to be believed, the 28-year-old is still someone who is on the chopping block at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs willing to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are happy to sell Hojbjerg in January. The Spurs ace “can still leave” the club despite the current injury crisis that they find themselves in, and he could be heading for Juventus, who “continue to work” to convince Daniel Levy to let him depart on loan.

However, the chairman won’t agree to this because he is looking to reach an agreement over a permanent deal, so as it stands, his admirer is “attentive to developments”.

Tottenham need to keep "imposing" Hojbjerg

Whilst Hojbjerg is clearly low down in the pecking order in the eyes of Postecoglou, Spurs will know that they still have an extremely talented player on their hands, so the hierarchy should make the decision to keep him in the building beyond January.

Sponsored by Adidas, Copenhagen’s native currently ranks in the 92nd percentile for clearances, showing how strong he is at being able to protect his backline by getting rid of the danger before it reaches them (FBRef - Hojbjerg statistics), but he’s also capable of making a positive impact in the final third.

Levy’s talisman has racked up 26 contributions, 16 assists and ten goals, in 158 appearances during his time at the club (Transfermarkt - Hojbjerg statistics), making himself an “imposing” player and a handful to deal with in the centre of the park, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting.

Furthermore, Hojbjerg is even a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even at left-back and right-back, so the board would be making a huge mistake if they were to sanction his sale in January given the depth issue in the squad.