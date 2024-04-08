Tottenham are already planning their summer business, and exits are set to feature prominently as Daniel Levy overhauls the squad in the image of his manager.

Postecoglou shaping his next Spurs squad

It is safe to say that Ange Postecoglou has earned the trust of the Tottenham board and the fans, with his swashbuckling style of football a refreshing change from the tedium offered up by Antonio Conte, Nuno Espírito Santo and José Mourinho in recent seasons.

The ex-Celtic boss has endeared himself to the fans and results have come too, with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest seeing them leapfrog Aston Villa and into fourth place in the Premier League, while they still boast a game in hand on their Midlands counterparts.

A central theme of Spurs' season has been their impressive transfer business. The sale of Harry Kane in the summer threatened to leave them rudderless, but new signings Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven have all ensured that the club's record goalscorer has not been missed, and that in fact Spurs are a better collective in his absence.

Several more players are expected to depart this summer. The likes of Japhet Tanganga, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal could all be in the shop window, while Tanguy Ndombele is almost certain to leave and Eric Dier has already confirmed a permanent switch to Bayern Munich.

Now, another impending departure has seemingly been revealed.

Spurs ready to take massive loss on young playmaker

According to reports coming out of Seville, Spurs have communicated that they are ready to take a massive loss on Bryan Gil this summer if the Spanish outfit wish to re-sign the talent. Gil arrived from Sevilla in a swap deal for Erik Lamela, which also saw Spurs cough up 25m euros (£21.6m).

He came with high acclaim too; his season with lowly Eibar (on loan from Sevilla) had seen him compared to Johan Cruyff in the Spanish press, and he was expected to have a key role at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in years to come before Tottenham pounced.

But he was never able to replicate anything like that form in England, as successive managers cast their eye over him before sending him out on loan. Six months into his Spurs spell he joined Valencia, and 12 months later he re-joined Sevilla on loan.

Bryan Gil's tough spell at Tottenham Appearances 42 Starts 14 Minutes played 1285 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 5

With a clean slate under Postecoglou, the Spaniard has managed just two starts and rejected the chance to leave north London for the third successive January, turning down the advances of Brighton in the winter window. But he has not seen a minute of action since the beginning of February, and has not been a part of the squad in any of the last six games.

Now, reports in the south of Spain claim that he will be sold this summer, and that Sevilla have been told it will cost them just 6m euros (£5.1m) to take him back to Andalusia ahead of the new season.

Under contract until 2026, a sale at that price would represent a mammoth 76% loss on Gil, who is still only 23-years-old and has shown flashes of brilliance in his stay at Tottenham.

On the plus side, maybe Spurs can ask for Erik Lamela back and pretend that none of this ever happened.