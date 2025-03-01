In a move that would get one over on North London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly battling to sign one particular La Liga winger for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites desperately need to enjoy a productive summer transfer window. Their season has been controlled by injuries and the glaringly true narrative that their squad simply lacks the necessary depth in quality needed to compete for Champions League qualification.

All across his side, Postecoglou has been forced to form makeshift partnerships at times, resulting in a season spent in the bottom half of the Premier League. It's something that the Australian simply must not see a repeat of in the next campaign if Spurs are to set their sights on undergoing significant improvement.

Among Tottenham's summer priorities should be signing an eventual replacement for Heung-min Son, who has fallen away from his best form this season to hand those in North London the awkward task of replacing a modern legend.

With that in mind, they've reportedly turned their attention towards La Liga. According to reports in Spain, Tottenham are now battling to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona, who value their out-of-favour winger at just €40m (£33m) this summer.

At such a price, however, Spurs aren't the only side reportedly interested with arch-rivals Arsenal also in the race to welcome the former Manchester City star back to the Premier League alongside interest from Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan.

Given how Torres has struggled for starts amid competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Barcelona though, Spurs should aim to use game time as their biggest selling point this summer.

"Brilliant" Torres could replace Son

Whilst Torres' progress has been stopped in its tracks by the rise of Yamal and fresh form of Raphinha at Barcelona, one swift move back to English football could ignite his best form once again. At just 24 years old, there's still plenty more to come from the Spaniard, who should be among those topping Spurs' list of candidates to replace Son sooner rather than later.