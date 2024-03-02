Ahead of his second summer transfer window in charge of the club, Ange Postecoglou will look to make his mark once more on Tottenham Hotspur, which could see a midfield reinforcement arrive.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have already been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer, with Pedro Neto and Jarrard Branthwaite at the forefront of that. Those in north London will hope to take advantage of Everton's financial situation to win the race for Branthwaite's signature. Daniel Levy has, of course, proven his willingness to back Postecoglou since last summer and could do so again in the coming months.

As things stand, Spurs are yet to fully cement their place in the Premier League's top four under the former Celtic boss, with surprise package Aston Villa keeping them and others out. If the north London club end the season without Champions League qualification once more, then the pressure will undoubtedly be on Postecoglou to get the summer transfer window right.

That could include matters on the departure front, too, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg potentially getting a move away having already been linked with departing in the past. If the midfielder is on his way out, then Spurs will need a replacement - and that's where Morten Hjulmand could come in.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Spurs are building towards a move for Hjulmand after scouting the Sporting CP midfielder in the last few weeks. Club officials were reportedly in attendance for Sporting's last game - a Taca de Portugal semi-final clash against Benfica - as Hjulmand played a part in his side's 2-1 victory to take a first-leg lead.

Sporting will reportedly prove to be tough negotiators, however, given that they're currently not interested in selling the 24-year-old amid the prospect of already losing star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

"Leader" Hjulmand can replace Hojbjerg

As one Dane potentially departs, another could arrive at Spurs this summer as the Lilywhites look to replace Hojbjerg. The former Southampton man was linked with a move away in January before failing to seal a departure. Giving Spurs time to find a replacement, they now look likely to turn to Hjulmand, who has proven this season that he is perfectly capable of stepping into his compatriot's boots.

Stats (Via FBref) Morten Hjulmand Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Tackles won 24 13 Interceptions 15 11 Blocks 21 18 Aerial duels won 12 6

What's more, Hjulmand is still just 24 years old and should be on the verge of entering his best years as a midfielder, meaning that there's no better time for Spurs to strike than this summer. It is a rise that Zach Lowy certainly saw coming, having praised the midfielder last year as a fine "leader", posting on X:

That said, as the summer transfer window approaches, Hjulmand will be one to watch with Spurs seemingly building towards their move for the midfielder.