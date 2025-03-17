Tottenham Hotspur are now closely monitoring a midfielder who Lionel Messi "loves", but there could be competition for his signature from some of the Premier League's top clubs, according to a report.

Spurs could need summer rebuild after another Premier League defeat

Ange Postecoglou managed to stave off some pressure by leading his side to a 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar last week, booking a place in the Europa League quarter-finals, but the manager was brought right back down to earth on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away at Fulham to remain 14th in the Premier League table, having now gone three games without a win, and the poor performances across the campaign indicate a major shake-up could be needed this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is one of the latest players to be linked with a switch to north London, with Spurs set to make a £30m bid for the Algerian, while Postecoglou is also keen to convince Lille midfielder Angel Gomes to join.