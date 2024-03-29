Tottenham are thought to be confident of signing their top attacking target this summer, with talks underway.

Spurs eyeing new striker

Spurs have been busy in the two transfer windows since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, with Daniel Levy and co bringing in a plethora of new players. Despite this, Postecoglou has admitted that his side still needs time in the market and on the training ground before they are at their best.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure.

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

You could make an argument that Tottenham are yet to replace Harry Kane, with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner playing out wide. Tottenham are more likely than not to make Werner's loan deal permanent in the summer, but a new centre-forward appears to be of interest in north London.

Reports suggest that Tottenham are likely to sign an attacker this summer, and there have been a number of targets mentioned. For example, Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura is a reported option for Spurs at a rumoured price of around £17 million, while more well-known names like Brentford star Ivan Toney are said to be in Spurs’ thinking as well.

Another name that has been mentioned is Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez. Spurs were thought to be among the favourites for his signature, and a promising new update has now emerged.

Spurs in intense Santiago Gimenez transfer talks

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham have already made contact with Gimenez and are planning a summer swoop, with the Mexico international their top target to fill the No.9 position. In fact, it is claimed that Spurs ‘are confident of landing the Feyenoord frontman this summer and talks are intensifying’.

The report adds that Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Lille’s Jonathan David, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Toney are alternative options.

Gimenez is still just 22 years of age and made the move to the Netherlands from Mexico outfit CD Cruz Azul in 2022. Since then, the left-footed striker has been on an upward trajectory which has resulted in rumours of a move to Spurs and even Real Madrid. This season, Gimenez has been in impressive form, scoring 24 goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances.

Santiago Gimenez's best performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Ajax 0-4 Feyenoord 10/10 Excelsior 2-4 Feyenoord 9.31/10 Feyenoord 6-1 Almere City FC 9.26/10 PEC Zwolle 0-2 Feyenoord 8.55/10 FC Utrecht 1-5 Feyenoord 8.42/10

He has also been hailed by former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt, who highlighted the player's speed as a specific attribute.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast. Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."