Tottenham are now considering a move for one £60 million forward, who is believed to be personally admired by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs expected to make more attacking signings this summer

The Lilywhites, in their first full season without star striker and club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, managed fairly well without the England legend.

The bulk of Spurs' goals came courtesy of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, who scored a combined 29 goals in all competitions and racked up 14 assists between them - which worked wonders to replace Kane's output.

However, with Son's contract expiring next summer, and Richarlison attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, it is unclear whether they will be at the forefront of Tottenham's attacking plans in future seasons under Postecoglou.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Spurs are also open to offers for over a dozen current squad members, which may well include the likes of Richarlison, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon, who have been named as players who could be sold by Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the wider recruitment team have already backed Postecoglou with one attacking addition, as Timo Werner extends his loan deal from RB Leipzig until the end of next season.

Tottenham are expected to make more forward signings after Werner, though, and are linked with a few interesting names. Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is a transfer target for Spurs, coming amid claims he has a £60 million release clause in his contract.

He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality," said pundit Alan Hutton to Tottenham News on the prospect of Eze joining Spurs.

He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

That being said, the Euro 2024 star is apparently not the only £60 million Premier League forward on Spurs' agenda - with Wolves winger Pedro Neto also of serious interest.

Tottenham considering bid for Wolves star Pedro Neto

As per reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe, Tottenham are once again considering a move for Neto alongside Rennes starlet Desire Doue.

Standard Sport claimed back in February that the Portugal international will cost more than £60 million, and they added that Postecoglou is personally a real admirer of Neto.

The 24-year-old's injury record is a real cause for concern, having missed 108 games in total since making the move to Molineux from Lazio. There is little doubting Neto's quality when fit and available, though, with the winger racking up three goals and 11 assists across 24 appearances in all competitions last season.