With or without Champions League football, it looks as though Tottenham Hotspur are set to continue their backing of Ange Postecoglou, who has seen a number of new players arrive during his first year in charge. Now, reports suggest they are considering a bid to welcome a record-breaker in the summer.

Tottenham transfer news

Daniel Levy and co have splashed the cash in the last two windows to welcome the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and many more, and this summer looks set to be no different. Whilst the Lilywhites won't have the Harry Kane money to spend this time around, the rumour mill indicates that they'll still be in a position to strengthen Postecoglou's squad.

Among those who have already grabbed the headlines regarding Spurs is Morgan Gibbs-White, who is looking likely to be among those sacrificed to help Nottingham Forest avoid a second PSR punishment. Sitting one point adrift of safety after their four-point deduction, Forest may even lose Gibbs-White for an even cheaper price if they suffer relegation this season.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Spurs are eyeing a shock summer move to land a record-breaking defender. According to reports in Spain, Spurs are considering a bid to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United, who has enjoyed a resurgent spell after a torrid time at Old Trafford.

Initially signed for £80m back in 2019, Maguire broke the record to become the most expensive defender of all time in a tag that has only stood in his way ever since. Now, United are almost certain to suffer a major loss if they decide to sell the former Leicester City man this summer. Benefiting from that, reports suggest, may well be Spurs, as they look to bolster Postecoglou's backline.

Given the injury troubles of Van de Ven, welcoming Maguire would certainly be a wise piece of business from Spurs, especially if they can land a bargain deal this summer.

"Proactive" Maguire can forget United struggles with Spurs move

Whilst Maguire has put an end to the negative noise at Manchester United, that may only be temporary given the pressures of Old Trafford. And if the England international gets the chance to put an end to his current nightmare for good, he should take that chance. He wouldn't be stepping down to a different level, either, with Spurs also a top-six club vying for a place in the Champions League.

Maguire's stats also show that he'd be more than capable of stepping in and keeping up with Cristian Romero if Van de Ven's injury issues persist next season.

Stats Per 90 Harry Maguire Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Blocks 2.02 1.43 0.71 Interceptions 1.47 1.62 0.76 Aerial Duels Won 3.72 2.52 1.41 Progressive Passes 4.19 6 4.06

Erik ten Hag could yet be hesitant to lose Maguire after his recent return to form, however, having sung his praises earlier this season. The Dutchman said via The Guardian: “I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play. Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching; yes, I am happy with his performance.”