Tottenham Hotspur are now exploring an early January deal for one transfer target who was thought to be far more likely in the summer, as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou contends with a player selection crisis.

Tottenham eye multiple January signings amid squad shortage

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky sealed a £12.5 million move to north London from Slavia Prague recently, with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy wasting no time in getting their first signing through the Hotspur Way door.

However, their winter business is very unlikely to cease there, as it is believed Tottenham could make up to three new signings before the January transfer window shuts its doors on February 3.

They're looking at making new additions across the board, including in defence and attack, with Spurs actively pursuing a new centre-back and a potential deal for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

When asked about Kolo Muani, Postecoglou, speaking to the press, didn't address the circulating rumour directly, but does suggest that his club are still in the market for reinforcements as injuries ravage their squad.

"We're still trying to help the squad and players," said Postecoglou on Spurs transfers. "We will have roughly 10 first-team players missing. That's not easy so we need to still try to help the playing group."

Expanding on his current player availability, Postecoglou confirmed that none of his injured crop of players are back or eligible for their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"Net wise we're still down," said Postecoglou on Tottenham team news. "We get Bentancur back and lose Sarr and Maddison to suspension. In terms of injuries, no one is back but Mikey Moore could be on the bench. Everyone from the weekend, like Radu and Archie are better, they're good. Richarlison is training but we want him to have two solid weeks of training so if he gets through next week he will be fine. Fraser is back in training."

The abject state of Tottenham's squad is undoubtedly an emergency-level situation, leading to them considering an intriguing measure.

Tottenham explore early January deal for Real Betis midfielder Cardoso

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham chiefs are exploring the possibility of signing Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso in January - months earlier than they were expected to.

Spurs possess an option to sign the "extraordinary" USA international in the summer for around £21 million, which came as part of the deal for Giovani Lo Celso to join Betis midway through 2024.

Postecoglou's side activating the clause later this year was seen as a real possibility, though it appears they could now bring his transfer forward in light of their player selection issues.

While his price tag for January is unknown, Cardoso's Betis contract reportedly includes a £66 million release clause, but it is unlikely that Levy would part with such a high figure just to bring him in a few months early.