Tottenham are now reportedly exploring a potential January move to land a new midfielder to bolster Ange Postecoglou's ranks in the winter window as they look to turn their season around.

Tottenham are the Premier League entertainers

No club has scored more Premier League goals than Tottenham this season, with three more against Liverpool taking their tally to 39. The problem for them has been that the results haven't been as positive, with their 6-3 thrashing by the league leaders leaving them stranded in 11th place over Christmas, with more defeats than wins so far this season.

The highest scorers in the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 39 Liverpool 37 Chelsea 37 Arsenal 34 Brentford 32

Postecoglou has already told fans that he will not be changing his style of play any time soon despite the adverse results, and doubled down on that claim after the loss to Liverpool.

"If people want me to change my approach, it is not going to change," he explained after the game. "We are doing it for a reason. We are doing it because we think it will help us to be successful."

He will need reinforcements in the transfer window in order to be able to continue his rebuild in north London, and Spurs have been strongly linked with another centre-back to help alleviate their concerns at the back, with teenage midfielder Archie Gray currently being asked to fill in alongside Radu Dragusin. Now, they could also look further forward in a bid to add yet more goals to their game.

Tottenham explore January Bundesliga raid

That comes according to reports in Spain, which claim that Tottenham are exploring a potential move to sign Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund as early as the January transfer window.

The German midfielder, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to north London rivals Arsenal, has been a key part of Nuri Sahin's Borussia Dortmund side and has started all 12 Bundesliga games that he has been available for.

A goal and an assist in his most recent outing against Wolfsburg took his tally to nine goal contributions across all competitions this season as he looks to beat his tally of 26 from last campaign.

Just two years ago, he was considered just as important as Jude Bellingham in Dortmund's high-flying side, with defender Nico Schlotterbeck dubbing him "outstanding" and adding that "Jule, along with Jude Bellingham, has been our standout player so far this season”.

But the forward is down to the final 18 months of his £127,000 a week deal at Signal Iduna Park, and previous reports have suggested that the club are willing to cash in on the 28-year-old, something that has seemingly caught Tottenham's eye.

According to the report, Spurs have "begun exploring the possibility" of his arrival in north London and talks "could progress during the winter transfer window".

No price tag is mentioned, and it seems unlikely that Dortmund would be willing to let him leave cheaply midway through the season. Meanwhile, Spurs are more likely to focus on defensive additions in January, with their options in midfield not stretched as thinly as those in front of their own goal. As a result, a summer move could be more likely for the Germany international.