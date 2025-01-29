Tottenham are now exploring a move to sign a new forward for Ange Postecoglou as they try to land a target they have been keen on since the Australian's arrival in north London, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham transfer latest

Despite a wretched Premier League campaign to date, Tottenham have been quiet so far this winter. As it stands, they have only signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for the first team.

That is something of a shock given their injury crisis and form, which have coincided to leave them 15th in the Premier League following their latest defeat to Leicester City, and while the Lilywhites have been linked with plenty of players they are yet to truly burst into life in the window.

One of those that they are very keen to sign is Southampton's Tyler Dibling, who has impressed on the south coast even as his side look on course for relegation, a fate which the most pessimistic fans in north London fear that Spurs might share, such is their form.

However, any deal in January was always unlikely given Southampton's predicament, and the same can be said for Angel Gomes, who is another player that Tottenham hold an interest in for the summer when he is due to become a free agent.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League clash with Swedish side Elfsborg, Postecoglou admitted that no deal was close for further reinforcements, but that the club remain on the lookout for opportunities in the final days of the transfer window.

"I’d be disingenuous if I said anything other than fight now there’s nothing imminent but that doesn’t mean there isn’t opportunity being explored. Traditionally the last few days of any window tend to be pretty frenetic. I expect us to be involved in that", he told the media.

Now, such an opportunity may be on the cards as Spurs look to land a long-term target.

Tottenham exploring move for wantaway Bayern gem

That comes in the form of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who is now set to leave the Bavarian giants in the final days of the transfer window in search of more game time.

The Frenchman is very highly rated, with former France U21 coach Thierry Henry dubbing him an "extraordinary" talent after working with him. However, he has failed to feature in any of Bayern's last three games and has now decided to leave the club before the window slams shut.

Mathys Tel in 24/25 (All Comps) Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 1 Total minutes played 396

Tel still has four and a half years left on his £80,000 a week deal in Bavaria, and as a result a loan is possible as well as a potential permanent deal.

He has plenty of suitors, with Chelsea having pushed to sign him in recent weeks, but a fresh report from The Daily Mail claims that the Blues are not seen as an attractive option due to the number of players already competing for roles in their frontline.

Instead, it is now claimed that Spurs "now registered their interest in Tel" and are "exploring" a move to sign him before Monday alongside north London rivals Arsenal.

Tel has been a long-term target for the Lilywhites, and they asked about the Frenchman back in 2023 when they sold Kane to the German giants, but got no further. Now, in a poetic twist of fate, Kane's form could help his former side land the Frenchman 18 months on.