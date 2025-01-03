Tottenham Hotspur are now exploring a move for a "superb" Premier League ace to replace Fraser Forster, according to a report.

Fraser Forster failing to impress

After Guglielmo Vicario was ruled out with a long-term injury back in November, Ange Postecoglou made it clear in no uncertain terms that he had no plans to sign a goalkeeper during the January transfer window.

However, it would be fair to say that Fraser Forster has flattered to deceive in Vicario's absence, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher highly critical of the goalkeeper after his performance in the 4-3 EFL Cup victory against Manchester United, saying: "Has there been a worse performance from two goalkeepers in the same game ever?"

As such, it appears as though Postecoglou has made a U-turn and will now look to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Forster this January, and The Boot Room have now provided an update on one of the players Tottenham could target.

According to a report, Spurs are now interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this month, given that Forster's introduction to the team has coincided with some poor results.

The Lilywhites are now exploring a loan deal for the Wolves goalkeeper, who is expected to be allowed to leave Molineux this month, given that Jose Sa has emerged as the Old Gold's number one this season.

The opportunity to sign the 31-year-old, who was wanted by Antonio Conte in 2022, on an initial loan deal appeals to Tottenham, seemingly as a stop-gap until Vicario returns from his ankle injury.

Paul O Keefe has since reported that Johnstone is "one of the leading contenders" to strengthen the goalkeeper area this winter.

Johnstone also struggling between the sticks

In truth, both players have not been at their best over the past year, ranking in very low percentiles across a number of key metrics for goalkeepers.

Statistic Sam Johnstone Fraser Forster Save percentage 60.8% (4th percentile) 71.2% (58th percentile) Goals against per 90 2.0 (10th percentile) 1.91 (12th percentile) Clean Sheet Percentage 9.1% (7th percentile) 18.2% (27th percentile)

As shown, Forster is performing slightly better across the three statistics, although it must be taken into account that he has played for a stronger team, who are expected to dominate certain games and therefore face fewer shots.

There is no doubt that Johnstone is talented, given his previous involvement with the England squad, winning four caps, and he has been lauded as "superb" by members of the media.

However, there is little evidence that the Englishman would be much of an upgrade on Forster for Tottenham in the second half of the season, so it may be worth Postecoglou looking at other targets.