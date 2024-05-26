Tottenham are eyeing up a £60m forward as they look to strengthen their forward line this summer.

Tottenham to revamp squad

After finishing 5th in the Premier League during Ange Postecoglou's first season at the helm, Tottenham are looking to make major changes to their squad this summer as they look to regain a place in the Champions League.

The Australian stated earlier this year that it will take multiple transfer windows to turn Spurs into a complete force.

"We haven’t had any European football this year, so if you’ve got European football as well, it’s impossible to try to maintain a level of performance in the Premier League and play in multiple competitions unless you have a strong squad," said Postecoglou.

Part of the key to building a strong squad is moving on players who are not of a high enough quality, and in Spurs' case, a number of names could depart this summer.

Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Joe Rodon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Manor Solomon and Djed Spence have all been rumoured as the Tottenham players up for sale this summer, and it is believed Postecoglou is eyeing upgrades across the board.

The Tottenham boss also spoke of the need to revamp his forward line recently. "Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area," said Postecoglou on the need for new attackers.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Tottenham eye move to sign £60m forward who may replace Richarlison

Now, an update on Spurs' pursuit of fresh names at the top end of the pitch has been provided by GiveMeSport, which reports that Tottenham are considering a move for Evanilson after monitoring the FC Porto frontman's performances during the second half of the season.

In terms of a fee for the South American, GMS adds that Newcastle were previously expecting to pay around £60m for the striker. Given Spurs have no Champions League football next term, such a transfer would likely need to be funded by player sales.

As Evanilson is a striker, moving on a player like Richarlison would make sense to help fund the move. The Brazilian is earning £90,000 a week at Tottenham and is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt. While that fee may not be enough to fund the full deal for Evanilson, it would go a long way to helping land a player who enjoyed a more prolific campaign than his fellow countryman.