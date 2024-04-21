Bargain deals seem to be at the centre of Tottenham Hotspur's summer plans, with reports once again suggesting that they could turn towards the upcoming free agent market to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's squad.

The Lilywhites haven't been shy when it comes to backing Postecoglou throughout his tenure and whilst that may not change this summer, it looks as though the North London club will be taking a wiser approach, rather than splashing the cash, to avoid any possible run-ins with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

With that said, both Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly have already been mentioned as options for those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as both players prepare to become free agents at the end of the current campaign. Two players who tick the box for Premier League experience, the Lilywhites would be handing Postecoglou a boost by signing either option.

It looks as though Spurs' summer plans revolve around strengthening at the back too, despite signing Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window and Micky van de Ven last summer, with another Premier League option reportedly emerging.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs are now eyeing a move to sign Gabriel Osho, who is set to leave Luton Town upon the expiry of his current contract this summer. Another potential free deal, Spurs could quickly become the land of free agents if they get their wish in the coming months.

Osho may not be a bad option to turn to either, given that he's at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation to attract such interest from Spurs as well as Aston Villa and Fulham. What's more, the fact that the central defender can also play right-back and defensive midfield means that Spurs could be solving three issues with one summer swoop in a major boost for Postecoglou.

"Gifted" Osho is better than Dragusin

Since arriving in January, Dragusin is yet to really break into Postecoglou's side on a permanent basis, with just two Premier League starts to his name creating questions over his ability to become a consistent option in North London. Where Dragusin has failed, Osho can thrive, however, to hand the likes of Van de Ven and Cristian Romero some respite at the back.

League stats per 90 (via FBref) Gabriel Osho Radu Dragusin Progressive Carries 0.26 0.42 Progressive Passes 1.61 1.57 Tackles Won 1.10 0.56 Interceptions 1.87 1.20 Blocks 2.19 1.02

Rob Edwards will be well aware of the quality that he is bidding farewell to this summer, meanwhile, having handed Osho plenty of praise earlier this season. Edwards said via Luton Today: “All the best with that boy, on you go! I think if anyone’s capable it’s him.

"He’s a naturally gifted athlete and someone who’s very intelligent as well, switched on, so I back him to step up to any challenge really. I think the level he was performing at last year was like a Premier League footballer anyway, so I expect him to be able to come in and handle it pretty well."