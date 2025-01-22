Tottenham Hotspur are now seen as the main contenders to sign one Premier League forward, with a January transfer update now coming from a very reliable media source this week.

Tottenham in market to sign new attacker before January deadline day

Having fell short in their pursuit of PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani, who ended up putting pen to paper on a straight loan to Juventus instead, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is still searching for a new forward.

Tottenham were in contact with PSG over signing Kolo Muani early last week (Fabrizio Romano), and were attempting to sway him with a move to north London until the very last minute. However, Juve proved a very tempting option for the Frenchman, with Spurs now returning to the drawing board.

The Premier League strugglers, who are yet to win a single top flight game this calendar year, languish 15th in the table and have suffered defeat on 12 separate occasions in the league alone already - so the under-fire Postecoglou quite simply needs inspiration from somewhere.

Tottenham are coping with vast injuries to first-team players right now, hamstringing Postecoglou's squad, and it is safe to say that one signing in £12.5 million goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky won't be good enough come deadline day on February 3rd.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

The Lilywhites are reportedly working hard on getting the required, quality fresh faces through the door before time runs out. Spurs remain in the market for a new attacker who can provide an injection of direct threat, with Postecoglou recently offered Lyon star Rayan Cherki (GiveMeSport).

Tottenham are also believed to be eyeing a move for Nice's Evan Guessand, while other reported targets are emerging as we approach the business end of January.

Tottenham now the "biggest competitor" for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling

One player who fits the mould of a potential Spurs signing - young, homegrown and good value - is Southampton forward Tyler Dibling.

The versatile 18-year-old has been a mainstay at St. Mary's Stadium this term, scoring four goals and assisting two others in a wide variety of attacking roles. He could suit Postecoglou down to the ground, and Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that they're serious contenders for Dibling's signature.

Indeed, Tottenham are the "biggest competitors" to sign Dibling, who Plettenberg dubs a "super talent", but face stiff competition from RB Leipzig who are pushing for his services.

He is valued at around £30 million by the Saints, according to other reports, so Spurs would still have to make a significant mid-season investment despite being current favourites.