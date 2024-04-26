Tottenham are lining up another raid on Serie A in a bid to bolster their backline this summer, it has emerged.

Spurs' Serie A success

Italy has been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham of late. Since 2021, much of their summer budget has been spent in Serie A, and it has reaped rewards with the likes of Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Guglielmo Vicario all starring in north London.

Tottenham's Serie A signings since 2021 Player Cost Arrived from Year Dejan Kulusevski £25m Juventus 2022 Rodrigo Bentacur £18m Juventus 2022 Ivan Perisic Free Inter 2022 Pierluigi Gollini Loan Atalanta 2021 Cristian Romero £45m Atalanta 2021 Destiny Udogie £18m Udinese 2023 Guglielmo Vicario £16m Empoli 2023 Radu Dragusin £25m Genoa 2024

Of the permanent deals completed, only Ivan Perisic has left the club and the others remain key parts of the squad. Those additions have helped the Lilywhites enjoy their best Premier League season in a long time, with Ange Postecoglou's side playing an exciting style of football and, for the most part, getting the results to go with it.

They have hit something of a hitch in recent weeks, with the Lilywhites now six points behind Aston Villa in the race for the final Champions League spot. Though they have two games in hand on the Villans, they also have to play all of the top three in their final six games of the season, and will probably realistically have to win four of their last six games to stand any chance of finishing fourth. Despite that, it remains a season of progress, and now they are set to return to the Serie A in a bid to progress further next time around.

Spurs in talks to sign Serie A defender

That is according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, who reports that Tottenham have started initial contacts over a possible move for impressive Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno this summer.

The centre-back has strung together a series of fine performances in the last 18 months, earning a call-up to the Italian national team in the process, and has reportedly also caught the eye of Napoli and AC Milan, though it is added that they may struggle to put together an offer as tempting as Tottenham's.

Buongiorno has come in for plenty of praise this season, not least from U23 talent scout Jacek Kulig, who dubbed him "one of the most underrated defenders in Italy" and a "remarkable player" earlier this month.

He may not be a particularly expensive signing for the Lilywhites, with Torino reportedly holding out for €35m (£30m) to let the 24-year-old leave. With Eric Dier having left north London and all of Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies all seemingly set to follow suit, another addition in defence may be needed. Could Spurs pull another rabbit out of their Serie A hat?