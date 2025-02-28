With the summer transfer window approaching, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign an impressive winger who's worth as much as £50m this summer.

Tottenham transfer news

There was a stage in which Ange Postecoglou looked only likely to take Spurs onwards and upwards after in a season controlled by injuries and his own stubbornness over tactical change, those days seem long gone for now. Now, in the Australian's most important summer in charge yet, the Lilywhites must get things right if they want to earn their way back to Champions League qualification.

On that front, the transfer rumours have already been coming thick and fast. Names such as Nico Paz have particularly threatened to steal the headlines in the last week in what would see Spurs land yet another rising star.

Meanwhile, those in North London have also reportedly set their sights on an attacking option slightly closer to home. According to reports in Spain, Tottenham have now joined the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, who value their winger at a hefty €60m (£50m) this summer.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time that Spurs and the Cherries have done business. Just over a year ago, it was Dominic Solanke who the Lilywhites were attempting to sign with what proved to be a successful £65m bid. Now, one season later, they could return to the Vitality Stadium and secure another impressive attacking star.

With London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also among those interested in Semenyo, however, Spurs face an uphill battle if they want to lure the winger into a summer switch.

"Monster" Semenyo has earned big move

Whilst there's no doubt that Semenyo has earned the chance to play for a top six club in the Premier League, the irony must not be lost that he'd sooner get that at Bournemouth than at Spurs given the current standings. But that should not discourage the North London club from making their move and signing, as analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed the winger, a "duel monster".

He's not bad in front of goal, either. One of many Bournemouth stars to enjoy an excellent campaign, Semenyo has