Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to snap up a rising star in La Liga for Ange Postecoglou, and a move may only be one step away according to a new report.

Tottenham looking for attacking options

Spurs are still on the hunt for attackers to bolster their frontline despite a summer window which saw two arrive. Dominic Solanke became the club's record signing when he arrived from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in a deal worth £65m and has hit the ground running at his new club as he looks to fill the shoes vacated by England teammate Harry Kane 12 months ago, form which has seen him recalled to the England set up for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, the club also signed winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley, with the French teenager seen very much as one for the future after impressing in the Premier League last season, though injury means that he will have to wait to really begin showing what he can do in north London.

But there are concerns over depth, with Dejan Kulusevski having been moved to a more central area in midfield alongside James Maddison, and Timo Werner only on loan for the 24/25 campaign, though there is an option to buy the German.

There are also question marks over Richarlison, who has failed to impress consistently since his £50m move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Everton, and Heung Min Son cannot continue to play every game for the Lilywhites. Now, Spurs are looking to freshen up their frontline and have turned to LaLiga in the hope to do so.

Tottenham eyeing Spanish forward

That comes as reports in Spain claim that Postecoglou's side have joined the race to sign promising Valencia striker Hugo Duro. The 24-year-old has also been in the sights of West Ham United and has scored twice already this season including against league leaders Barcelona.

He still has four years left to run on his £67,000 a week deal in Spain, but there are reports that he could be available for between €25m and €30m (£20.8m and £25m) in the upcoming transfer windows.

As per reports in Spain, Spurs have joined the race for Duro and they go as far as to suggest that Tottenham "could be one step away" from signing the striker.

Hugo Duro's career at Valencia Appearances 116 Goals 27 Assists 10 Yellow cards 12 Minutes per goal/assist 206.1

That comes with Tottenham being the "most interested in securing his services" and Daniel Levy, Postecoglou and co have identified him as someone who can "add dynamism and youth" to their squad. Valencia for their part do not "rule out a possible exit", though the step that is still required is an offer being made for the striker, which Spurs are still yet to do.

Any move for another striker could likely need to come after a departure, with both Richarlison and Will Lankshear among the options Postecoglou can call on at present. However, with Richarlison failing to convince and Lankshear unexposed, it's not beyond the realms of possibility.