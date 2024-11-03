Looking ahead to the future, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly in pole position to sign a teenage sensation for Ange Postecoglou's side ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have endured a season full of inconsistency so far. Every time Postecoglou's side have taken a step forward, they have simply taken two steps back in an all too familiar sight for those in North London. From handing Crystal Palace their first three points of the season last weekend, Spurs defeated champions Manchester City to advance in the Carabao Cup just days later in what sums up the strange form that they find themselves in.

What has become clear amid that run is that Spurs are far from the finished product and still need several fresh faces in order to take Postecoglou's squad up to Champions League level and more.

On that front, those in North London don't seem likely to shift their focus away from young talent anytime soon, potentially following up the arrivals of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall with another future star.

According to TeamTalk, Tottenham are now leading the race to sign Mason Melia ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United and London rivals Chelsea. The 17-year-old St. Patrick's Athletic forward is considered one of the best talents in Ireland with over 50 senior appearances to his name to more than earn the teenage sensation tag.

Unable to complete a move to England until he turns 18 years old due to Brexit rules, however, Melia must remain patient until next September, when Spurs may well make their move. One for the future, the Irishman could yet follow in the footsteps of Harry Kane by becoming the leading talisman in North London.

"Special" Melia is one for the future

Although Spurs are still not a side positioned to take the top of English or European football by storm, the recent emergence of Mikey Moore and the arrival of Gray in the summer prove that there's a pathway into the first-team under Postecoglou and one that will only benefit both the club and young players receiving such an opportunity. Now, Melia could be the next in line.

The young Irishman has already impressed aplenty in his home country, scoring 10 senior goals for St. Patrick's Athletic despite his tender age, and earning the praise of the Republic of Ireland Player Tracker. Dubbed a "special footballer", Melia is one to watch.

For now, Spurs remain inconsistent but there's no denying that the future looks bright. Add Melia to Moore, Bergvall and Gray and Postecoglou suddenly has the foundation of what should prove to be a side full of excitement.

Building towards finishing their project rather than the rush that they attempted under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Spurs must remain patient with Postecoglou and continue to welcome future stars.