Tottenham are now planning a double January bid to sign one club's "special talent" and "exciting" forward, according to reports this week.

Postecoglou making transfer plans at Spurs

Helped by new sporting director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou could bring in as many as three new signings in January. Indeed, it's been reported that the Australian is keen on signing a new defender, midfielder and forward in January (The Mail) - coming after a wave of injuries and suspensions ravaged his Tottenham squad.

Micky van de Ven and Crisitian Romero were both absent at one point, leaving Postecoglou to play makeshift full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at the heart of his backline. Meanwhile, further forward, injuries to James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and others recently have also highlighted a shortage of options in the attacking areas.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree," Postecoglou said on Spurs' plans for January recently (via Standard Sport).

"Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January.

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Lately, Dejan Kulusevski has done well in Maddison's central midfield role, as Son Heung-min moves back out wide and Richarlison plays as a sole striker. However, there are rumours Richarlison could leave Spurs in January, and club captain Son will be travelling to represent South Korea at the Asia Cup next month.

Taking this into account, Postecoglou is apparently keen to sign more forward options. Spurs are reportedly eyeing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior as one target, while there have been Tottenham links with Argentina starlet Matias Soule from the same club.

Spurs planning double bid for Iling-Junior and Soule

Now, according to reports out of Spain, Tottenham are planning a double bid for both Iling-Junior and Soule in what would be an audacious move by Levy and sporting director Johan Lange.

The former, who has barely featured for Juventus this season, is an "exciting" former Chelsea academy graduate who's been revered for his speed and directness.

Soule, currently enjoying a productive loan spell at Frosinone, has scored six goals and registered an assist in his 14 Serie A starts for them.

However, while the north Londoners are plotting this ambitious move, there is some bad news as league rivals Newcastle are currently seen as the favourites to sign the "special" Soule in particular.