Tottenham Hotspur are now plotting an "important" bid to sign a star from Serie A champions Inter Milan, with their CEO Giuseppe Marotta now seriously considering his sale.

Tottenham shock Man City with 4-0 win at the Eithad Stadium

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was an extremely happy man on Saturday, with the Australian watching on as his side caused a huge upset against Premier League champions Man City on enemy turf.

The Lilywhites were imperious in an attacking sense - dismantling Pep Guardiola's men courtesy of goals from James Maddison (2), Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson - and teams beating City by that type of scoreline is usually unheard of, especially in Manchester.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

A clean sheet at the Etihad was made all the more impressive by the fact Postecoglou was minus star central defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, with Postecoglou thrilled by Tottenham's performance.

"Yeah, you don't come to a place like this thinking that it's going to be probably as convincing as it was for us in terms of just the way we handled it," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's shock win over City.

"I've said it before, City test you in every football way possible. You've got to do a bit of everything. You've got to defend, you've got to work hard, be disciplined, and you've got to play football. I thought in all four areas we really got to a really strong level today where the players were really determined, after a really disappointing game last time and we just got back to our core beliefs as a team. Credit to the lads. I thought they were just outstanding out there today.

"We knew that in the first 10 minutes they'd come out flying, especially with the four losses they've had were away from home. So being at home, there'd be an energy in the stadium. We were going to have to weather the storm, which I thought we did fairly well and then we just grew into the game and I'm just so pleased for the players."

Off the field, Spurs' recruitment team are planning ways to strengthen Postecoglou's squad in 2025, with Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi on their radar. Tottenham have already been linked with Frattesi, but another update has emerged today.

Tottenham plot "important" £29m bid for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi

According to InterLive, Tottenham could make an "important" £29 million bid for Frattesi, and Nerazzurri CEO Marotta is seriously considering the possibility of his transfer next summer.

The Italy international, who's bagged three goals and an assist over 16 appearances in all competitions this season, has featured as both a traditional central midfield player and an attacking midfielder.

He's got a quarter of a century of international caps under his belt as well, with his agency, GR Sports, already facilitating a £55 million Premier League move for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali in the summer of 2023.