As they continue to struggle on the pitch, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on signing some much-needed summer reinforcements, which could yet include a former Real Madrid gem.

Tottenham transfer news

Ange Postecoglou has seen his side's squad depth - or lack thereof - completely exposed in the current campaign with an injury crisis rampaging throughout his side. From Dominic Solanke to Brennan Johnson and Richarlison, the Australian has seen a once-sharp frontline reduced to bluntness, whilst being left with little choice but to form a makeshift defence too.

Even with Johnson and James Maddison back fit and firing as well as a natural centre-back to choose from in Kevin Danso, however, Postecoglou still didn't have enough to avoid fielding young Archie Gray out-of-position in central defence against Erling Haaland. And Spurs soon paid the price as Manchester City held on to secure a 1-0 victory.

It is at least a situation which should now become better before it gets worse for the Lilywhites, before they turn to the summer transfer window with their sights set on a rising star.

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are now plotting a summer move to sign Nico Paz from Serie A side Como. The former Real Madrid midfielder has thrived ever since arriving in the Serie A and has reportedly caught the eye of Spurs' scouts, who absolutely love the Argentine.

Still just 20 years old, the attacking midfielder looks destined to reach the very top once again despite leaving Real Madrid last summer. Whether that rise includes a stop in the Premier League and in North London remains to be seen, however.