Still looking to transform Ange Postecoglou's side into a team capable of finally ending their long wait for silverware, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a stunning double deal worth £58m in 2025.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites signed well in the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray instantly standing out as arrivals full of quality. However, there's still plenty of work to be done on Postecoglou's side in what is only the second season of a long project in north London. Whilst those improvements take place, the Australian will simply be hoping to repay that faith in the form of results on the pitch.

Following a mixed run of form prior to the international break, it looked as though the Lilywhites were in for another afternoon to forget against West Ham United when Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring, only for Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma to turn the game on its head, before Jean-Clair Todibo's own goal and Son's clinical finish sealed all three points.

Returning to winning ways in style, the Lilywhites have seemingly turned their focus back towards the transfer market. According to CaughtOffside, Spurs are now plotting a double deal to sign Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu, and have been quoted a fee of €70m (£58m) to do business.

Fending off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United in the process, Spurs reportedly want to reinforce their frontline and midfield by landing the two Benfica stars for Postecoglou.

Kokcu is particularly a man in demand, with Liverpool also recently linked with a move to sign the central midfielder in what should prove to be a hectic race for his signature. Meanwhile, Akturkoglu is a talent in his own right and would undoubtedly boost the Lilywhites' frontline if his exploits in Europe are anything to go by.

"Leader" Kokcu would complete Tottenham midfield

With the likes of Archie Gray emerging and Bissouma gradually winning back the trust of Postecoglou, Spurs now have the chance to complete their midfield by signing Kokcu in 2025. The Turkey international has enjoyed another excellent start to the campaign by scoring four goals and assisting a further three, and has rightly taken his place on Premier League clubs' radars as a result.

Dubbed a "leader" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig while playing for Feyenoord in 2022, Kokcu is still just 23 and a player who looks only likely to get even better after becoming one of Benfica's star men in the current campaign.

With the bonus of Akturkoglu on top, Spurs could be landing the deal of the summer if they secured the signature of Kokcu ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, especially with the reasonable combined price reportedly put forward by Benfica.