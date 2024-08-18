Just 12 days away from transfer deadline day, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing an offer to sign a defensive reinforcement who would be their sixth signing of the summer.

Tottenham transfer news

It looked for some time as though Spurs' transfer window was going to be one focused on the future rather than welcoming the marquee signing that they arguably so desperately needed. Dominic Solanke's arrival has since ticked that box, however, with the Lilywhites finally getting their replacement for Harry Kane a year on from his departure to Bayern Munich.

The north London club have since followed that up with another attacking arrival too, signing Wilson Odobert from Burnley, who stood out despite suffering relegation with Burnley last season.

The winger expressed his delight over the move, telling the club's official media channels via Football London: "First and foremost Tottenham is a big club and it's hugely ambitious too. I think the club and myself share the same ambitions, we're pretty much on the same wavelength.

"I've got a decent amount of pace. I like to take people on in one-on-one situations and dribble, I like to get on the ball and have plenty of touches. I like to bring other in, to entertain and at the same time enjoy my football too. I really feel I'll be part of a great project here which enjoys fantastic support and a superb stadium."

Now, having strengthened in attack, the Lilywhites have reportedly turned their attention towards their backline. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Spurs are preparing an offer to sign Vanderson worth €32m (£27m) plus add-ons, with talks ongoing between themselves and AS Monaco.

The right-back would likely arrive to replace Emerson Royal, who recently left for AC Milan, in a move that could also give Spurs fans a hint that Archie Gray will be seen as a midfielder rather than a right-back under Ange Postecoglou.

"Obscene" Vanderson can provide backup for Porro

There's no doubt that the right-back spot is Pedro Porro's to lose in North London, but those in north London saw just how big a drop-off in quality their side suffered whenever the Spaniard was unavailable. By signing Vanderson, that problem could be solved. The Brazilian, still just 23 years old, has impressed during his time at Monaco.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Vanderson Pedro Porro Assists 1 7 Key Passes P90 1.04 1.49 Tackles Won P90 2.25 1.84 Ball Recoveries P90 6.92 5.80 Minutes 1,641 3,089

Whilst Vanderson struggled to produce the same impressive output as Porro, he excelled off the ball when winning back possession, which is a vital trait for a potential Postecoglou player to have in abundance.

Praised for his "obscene pace" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Monaco right-back could yet be on his way to the Premier League in the final two weeks of the transfer window. Replacing Royal with the 23-year-old would certainly be solid business in North London, particularly if Spurs can land Vanderson for a reported £27m this summer.