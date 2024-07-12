Tottenham are pushing to land an exciting new signing for Ange Postecoglou ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been revealed.

Spurs continue transfer trend

Recent transfer windows have seen Spurs shy away from big money moves for the most part and instead look to find future gems, as they did with the signing of Udinese defender Destiny Udogie and Metz midfielder Pape Sarr.

They have continued in that vein this summer, signing Archie Gray from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £40m to bolster their midfield, while they have blended that with experience by renewing Timo Werner's loan in north London.

However, targetting young players is a trend that shows no signs of stopping.

Spurs pushing for winger

Now, it has emerged that Tottenham are the side currently pushing the hardest to land Stade Rennais winger Desire Doue amid interest from across Europe. Though just 19, he has already made a lasting impression in France.

Last season, the versatile winger grabbed four goals and five assists in 31 Ligue 1 appearances to help Rennes safely into midtable and out of relegation trouble.

Desire Doue all competitions 2023-24 Appearances 43 Goals 4 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 5

Asked about Doue, teammate Baptiste Santamaria was full of praise for the teenager, and revealed that he had never seen such a gifted player.

"He's a very talented player with a great sense of football. But he's still young. But he's a player who aspires to go to the biggest clubs. He's one of a kind: he likes to hit the ball but he's solid on his feet. Desire's technical, percussive and physical qualities are quite incredible. When he becomes more consistent, he'll be unplayable. For his age, he's the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career", he explained.

And Postecoglou is understood to be a big fan of the teenager and wants to bring him to Tottenham this summer, with Rennes understood to be holding out for around £35m to let him leave, a fee that would make him second only to Jeremy Doku in their list of most expensive departures.

With that in mind, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Lilywhites are pushing to get a deal done, stealing a march on other interested parties in the process.

“Links for Desire Doue, but I’m told it’s not Chelsea at the moment who are the club to watch, it is Tottenham who are pushing”, he explained.

“Desire Doue, PSG are one of the suitors, Bayern and Spurs, and Spurs are the ones who are really starting to move now. PSG are there but I’m told that Spurs are the ones who are really starting to circle at this stage.”

Luis Enrique's side are looking to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer, but can already boast both Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele in the wide areas, while Bayern Munich have just added Michael Olise to ranks that already include Serge Gnabry, Kinglsey Coman and Leroy Sane.

As a result, a move to north London and the Premier League may prove surprisingly enticing for Doue, who would be likely to see plenty of first team football, even if Postecoglou's side are not in the Champions League for the 2024-25 campaign.

However, he still has two years left to run on his £8.5k per week deal with Rennes, which means that he could well opt for another season in France before making the next step in his career.

Should Spurs manage to persuade him otherwise and get the deal over the line, it would represent a massive coup for the Lilywhites.