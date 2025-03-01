Turning their attention towards the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are now racing to sign an in-demand midfielder who Pape Matar Sarr already has experience playing alongside.

Tottenham transfer news

To say that Spurs need to get things right this summer would be an understatement. They've so far stuck by Ange Postecoglou and chosen to blame a frustrating list of injury concerns over the Australian's tactical stubbornness in recent weeks. Now, they must back their manager in the summer transfer window with some much-needed reinforcements.

On that front, the Lilywhites have already been linked to a number of potential options. From Como star Nico Paz all the way to Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, Spurs are seemingly preparing for a busy window.

Whether they can attract such talent is another question, of course. Languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, it's increasingly likely that Spurs will miss out on European football altogether this season unless they win the Europa League to secure a shock Champions League place.

By qualifying for the Champions League and rescuing their season as a result, those in North London would also put themselves in a stronger position to welcome one particular reinforcement this summer.

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are now racing to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco after sending their scouts to watch the impressive 21-year-old midfielder.

They're not alone in their interest, however, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and other top European clubs forming quite the queue for Camara's signature. In a tough battle, Champions League football would, of course, go a long way but Spurs may also have another way to convince the Monaco star this summer.