Tottenham are now ready to offer £50 million to sign a replacement for Harry Kane this summer as Ange Postecoglou targets a new striker.

Postecoglou calls for rebuild amid Tottenham slump

Spurs' head coach has been forced to watch a painful decline in their early season form lately.

Losing their last four Premier League games, including heavy defeats to Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as north London derby losses to Chelsea and Arsenal, these last four weeks have been tough to swallow for supporters.

Postecoglou broke records with Tottenham's early-season winning streak, and he boasts the best-ever start made by a new manager in English top-flight history. However, Spurs' form since the turn of the year has highlighted that there is still plenty of work to do.

Tottenham's last five league games under Postecoglou Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest

.

Recently, the Lilywhites manager was frank in admitting that Spurs are in the midst of a painful, long-term rebuild, with Postecoglou even stating a while ago that they need over three transfer windows until they're at the required level.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on new signings and the Tottenham project.

"In terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

One of the positions they wish to bolster is at centre-forward, coming after the departure of club-record scorer Kane to Bayern Munich last year. Tottenham are targeting Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez as one option, according to reports, and they've got their eyes on Brentford's Ivan Toney as well.

Tottenham ready to offer £50 million for Ivan Toney

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham are planning to offer £50 million to lure Toney away from west London this summer, alongside rivals West Ham.

Both clubs are seen as frontrunners to sign the England international who scored 20 league goals last season, and a further four goals and an assist this campaign following the return from his on-field ban.

"He’s scored goals wherever he’s been and the past few years he’s been a handful in every game in any league," said former Brentford ace Hermann Hreidarsson.

"I’m a big fan of his and I think he’ll do really well. It’s down to him [how far he goes]. He’s got a bit of everything. He’s powerful, he’s pacey and skilful. Year-by-year your football IQ goes up.

"He’s a world-class player and it’s down to him. He can go wherever he wants."